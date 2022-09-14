Read full article on original website
Iran condemns two women to death for ‘corruption’ over LGBTQ+ media links
Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region
Biden leaves American Muslims wanting
When President Biden was elected in 2020, Muslim Americans hoped to see a change in representation in government. At the time, hate crimes against Muslims were on the rise, and anti-Islamic rhetoric was surging, which critics attribute, in part, to former President Trump. The former president took a hardline stance...
US considering Iran sanctions over Salman Rushdie attack
The Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on entities connected to Iran following the assassination attempt on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an event in New York last month. The sanctions are being considered given that attacks on the novelist have been encouraged for decades after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The sanctions could include limits on access to the international financial system for the entities being targeted, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the entities have offered rewards for Mr Rushdie’s death. Iranian leaders have argued for Mr Rushdie to be...
Nicaragua’s dictatorship is criminalizing democracy and fueling migration to the US
Less than a year ago, Republicans and Democrats came together to support the RENANCER Act to limit the catastrophic dictatorship of Nicaragua under the regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. In Nicaragua, businesses are extorted by mafia-like police officers, Catholic leaders are persecuted for supporting democracy, residents (even Americans) are detained and sentenced for decades, and civil society organizations have been shuttered. This family dynasty has criminalized democracy, ensuring that freedom of expression, political participation, movement and beliefs are legally eliminated. Nicaragua’s president and family have turned Nicaragua into a rogue state.
For the second time in a month, Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to decades in prison over her tweets: rights group
A rights group said the concerning pattern "shows how emboldened Saudi authorities feel to punish even the mildest criticism from its citizens."
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
Woman, 22, dies after being ‘beaten into a coma by Iran’s feared morality police’ for ‘wearing hijab wrongly’
A YOUNG woman has been beaten to death by Iran's morality police for failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules, it has been alleged. Mahsa Amini, 22, was declared brain dead after she was reportedly beaten into a coma by the police on on Tuesday. The young woman...
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
The slavery is coming from inside the UN Human Rights Council
The United Nations has determined that there are nearly 50 million people living in some form of slavery around the world. And you can bet that the organization will do absolutely nothing about it. The United Nations's International Labour Organization and International Organization for Migration found that there were about...
Caught on Tape: Doug Mastriano Prayed for MAGA to ‘Seize the Power’ Ahead of Jan. 6
A week before Jan. 6, on a Zoom call organized by far-right Christian Nationalists seeking to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House, a man with a booming baritone voice bowed his bald head and began to pray. “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.” Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven,” the man spoke of...
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Native religious leaders say legalizing peyote use for all would threaten their practices
The possibility that states might decriminalize the general use of peyote is raising concerns among Indigenous practitioners, who employ the cactus in traditional settings like the Native American Church. Already, the Navajo Nation is moving to oppose any changes in the law. As states continue to decriminalize marijuana, Tracy Willie,...
Ai Weiwei says mother, 90, warns him against China return
The Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has said his desire to be reunited with his 90-year-old mother could lead him to return to China, but that she has implored him not to give up his British exile. The sculptor and activist, who divides his time between Cambridge and Portugal, spent...
Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad
Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted to European and American parents as children have so far filed applications demanding South Korea’s government to investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also called for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The 283 applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission through Tuesday...
'I Grew up in Communist China, My Dad Was Sent to a Labor Camp'
I couldn't walk at the age of three due to a lack of nutrition.
The Storm Is Here by Luke Mogelson review – America on the brink
A returning foreign correspondent chronicles the transformation of his country in the run-up to January 6
Democracy, are you OK? What recent history tells us about the state of politics
The U.K. has had four prime ministers in six years. Israel is about to have its fifth election in four years. Many in the U.S. still deny the 2020 election result. What is going on?
