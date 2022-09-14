The Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on entities connected to Iran following the assassination attempt on author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an event in New York last month. The sanctions are being considered given that attacks on the novelist have been encouraged for decades after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The sanctions could include limits on access to the international financial system for the entities being targeted, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the entities have offered rewards for Mr Rushdie’s death. Iranian leaders have argued for Mr Rushdie to be...

POTUS ・ 6 HOURS AGO