Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO