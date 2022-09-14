ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lenny Curry
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff's Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff's Office won't show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff's Office website keeps a running list, the "daily bulletin," of arrests that have occurred. But some names don't appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff's department tries to comply with exemptions in the state's Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

