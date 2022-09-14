Read full article on original website
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
Three arrested in Jacksonville Beach after search warrant nets guns, drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jacksonville Beach Friday morning, netting numerous guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to 903 4th Avenue South around 5 a.m. Bernita Louise Currelly,...
JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
UF nurse arrested for the second time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from the employer for the second time. Desiree Lato, 41, was arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. When Lato was arrested at...
Something in the water? First Coast top cops finding their way to trouble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A not-guilty verdict Thursday frees former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels from his 2-year legal entanglement. But the scandal that engulfed his only term as sheriff puts Daniels in good company - a long list of First Coast sheriffs whose tenure ranged from controversial to outright criminal.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
Video: Flagler County deputy recognized for saving frightened toddler from burning home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler was recognized for his heroism while rescuing a three-year-old child from a burning home in Palm Coast last October. Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Crime...
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
Jacksonville sheriff candidate debate focuses on crime reduction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff participated in an hour-long debate ahead of the November election. The big topics include crime, community interactions and budget. The event was held at Jacksonville Today or WJCT, in partnership with the Jacksonville Bar Association. There were moments where you could...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
