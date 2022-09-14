Read full article on original website
Police identify 46-year-old man stabbed inside Eliot home
Police on Friday identified Justin Dale Valdivia, 46, as the man found fatally stabbed the day before inside a home in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. A state medical examiner determined Valdivia died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide. Court records show Valdivia lived at a...
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Argument spurred deadly shootout at Cornelius house party, affidavit says
An exchange of cross words at a house party in Washington County led to a deadly gun battle between two men that created pandemonium among the 75 guests and left one of the men dead, court documents say. Jose A. Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was killed early Feb. 6 at a ranch-style...
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Man charged in alleged arson outside of Vancouver mayor’s home
Authorities on Wednesday said they caught the man suspected of igniting a fire outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier in the week.
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
Deadly stabbing draws large police presence in NE Portland
A deadly stabbing in Portland's Eliot neighborhood has drawn a large police presence early Thursday morning.
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
KXL
Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man in the shooting death of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles was murdered in an apartment at Southeast 90th and Woodstock Blvd. in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th during an apparent burglary. Police responded around 5:45am.
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton
Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
West Linn Police Log: noisy kids, basketball leads to neighbor dispute, more recent calls to police
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/2/2022 6:34 a.m. A caller told police that a car was driving on the wrong side of Beacon Hill Drive and stopped in front of a couple of houses. 9/2/2022 8:31 a.m. A woman complained about an overgrown blackberry bush and cars without permits parked on Broadway Street. 9/2/2022 9:14 a.m. Someone said they had video of people driving around the neighborhood early the previous morning, checking car door handles. 9/2/2022 9:20 a.m. An anonymous caller said a boat had been parked on...
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
