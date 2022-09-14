ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

The Oregonian

Police identify 46-year-old man stabbed inside Eliot home

Police on Friday identified Justin Dale Valdivia, 46, as the man found fatally stabbed the day before inside a home in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. A state medical examiner determined Valdivia died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide. Court records show Valdivia lived at a...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA
KXL

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man in the shooting death of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles was murdered in an apartment at Southeast 90th and Woodstock Blvd. in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th during an apparent burglary. Police responded around 5:45am.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton

Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
CARLTON, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log: noisy kids, basketball leads to neighbor dispute, more recent calls to police

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/2/2022 6:34 a.m. A caller told police that a car was driving on the wrong side of Beacon Hill Drive and stopped in front of a couple of houses. 9/2/2022 8:31 a.m. A woman complained about an overgrown blackberry bush and cars without permits parked on Broadway Street. 9/2/2022 9:14 a.m. Someone said they had video of people driving around the neighborhood early the previous morning, checking car door handles. 9/2/2022 9:20 a.m. An anonymous caller said a boat had been parked on...
WEST LINN, OR
opb.org

Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail

Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
