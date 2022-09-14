ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Man injured in paragliding incident

One person was injured in a paragliding accident in Morristown Thursday morning. WATE Midday News. Y-12 Federal Credit Union helps kids become financially …. Athens city councilman files petition to oust mayor. Corryton man charged with attempted murder. High demand for new Knoxville apartment. Mental health barriers in Hispanic communities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Johnson
WATE

Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Olympian, Harriman native returns home to inspire next generation

Sharrieffa Barksdale competed in the 1984 Summer Olympic games in Los Angeles, reaching the semi-finals of the Women's 400-meter hurdles. Now working as an Alumni Relations Manager for USA Track and Field, she brought their program, "Run, Jump and Throw" to Harriman Friday to help inspire the next generation of athletes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Talks#Derailment#Student Loans#Student Loan Debt#Hispanic#Tennessee Volunteers#Mabry Hazen House
WATE

New Knoxville apartment complex fills within weeks amid rental shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Supreme Court building has now been converted into seven floors of studios and one-bedroom apartments, plus a rooftop. It’s called the Tribute. “It’s 63 apartments, operated kind of like an extended stay hotel with 14 different floor plans,” said Rick Dover, the president of Dover Signature Properties. After […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

Prepping for Gatlinburger week

Gatlinburg is dedicating an entire week to the hamburger. For seven days local restaurants will be taking the humble meat patty to the next level and selling that specialty, meaty treat all the while contending for the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.
GATLINBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy