Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
UT breaks ground on new $85-million nursing building
Students, faculty and staff, alumni and friends gathered Monday afternoon to break ground for the new Croley Nursing Building at the University of Tennessee.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Walker Martinez
Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez completed 19 of his 26 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns in week 4 during the Mavericks' 41-38 win over Rhea County.
Man injured in paragliding incident
One person was injured in a paragliding accident in Morristown Thursday morning. WATE Midday News. Y-12 Federal Credit Union helps kids become financially …. Athens city councilman files petition to oust mayor. Corryton man charged with attempted murder. High demand for new Knoxville apartment. Mental health barriers in Hispanic communities.
UT Football player no longer on team after domestic assault arrest
A University of Tennessee Football player is no longer on the team after a domestic assault arrest.
East TN counties rank among counties with the most reported DUI arrests in the state
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
Firefighter recalls working 2002 Farragut train derailment amid anniversary
Twenty years ago on September 15, 2002, crews responded to a devastating train derailment in Farragut and Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief Jerome Rood is going through some memories.
Longest-held enlisted POW recounts how he stayed sane in captivity
The longest-held enlisted POW is Bill Robinson from East Tennessee. Don Dare spoke with the retired Air Force Captain Bill Robinson about his years in captivity and a pilot who is still MIA.
Olympian, Harriman native returns home to inspire next generation
Sharrieffa Barksdale competed in the 1984 Summer Olympic games in Los Angeles, reaching the semi-finals of the Women's 400-meter hurdles. Now working as an Alumni Relations Manager for USA Track and Field, she brought their program, "Run, Jump and Throw" to Harriman Friday to help inspire the next generation of athletes.
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
New Knoxville apartment complex fills within weeks amid rental shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Supreme Court building has now been converted into seven floors of studios and one-bedroom apartments, plus a rooftop. It’s called the Tribute. “It’s 63 apartments, operated kind of like an extended stay hotel with 14 different floor plans,” said Rick Dover, the president of Dover Signature Properties. After […]
Friday Frenzy: Week 5 football matchups, scores
The latest scores and updates from week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2022
Dancing for a good cause: Event raising money for Blount Co. nonprofit
Kingdom Design Ministries, a Blount County nonprofit, is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year, Dancing with the Stars.
Alcoa Highway safety improvements continue after fatal ambulance crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation continues after a Knoxville resident was hit and killed by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway. Police say the crash happened at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at the edge of the Knox County and Blount County line. According to the Alcoa Police Department (APD), Karie Mills, 39, was wearing all black […]
Prepping for Gatlinburger week
Gatlinburg is dedicating an entire week to the hamburger. For seven days local restaurants will be taking the humble meat patty to the next level and selling that specialty, meaty treat all the while contending for the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.
Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor
A member of the Athens City Council has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he knowingly prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
