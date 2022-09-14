ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD

NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Attempted robbery at a Burger King

The NYPD released security video showing workers at a Burger King in the Bronx tussling with a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars from a cash register. This incident happened at the Burger King located at 557 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found the victim on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. His ...
Paralyzed detective to participate in Tunnel to Towers 5K

NEW YORK - NYPD Detective Scot Abrams is a proud husband and dedicated father. The humble hero is also a survivor. "'I can't,' or 'I don't want to' is not in my vocabulary," Abrams said. After graduating from high school, Abrams joined the Marine Corps for five years. In 1998,...
