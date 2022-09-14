Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
Woman attacked with stick, pushed into Bronx subway bench in attempted robbery
A 50-year-old woman waiting for a southbound 6 train in the Bronx last week was shoved with a stick and knocked into a bench by a would-be robber, police said Friday.
Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her kids admitted she ‘hurt her children,’ criminal complaint says
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her three kids admitted that “she had hurt her children” and that “they are gone,” a criminal complaint alleges. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on murder charges Friday. She allegedly drowned her three children – Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver […]
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
fox5ny.com
Attempted robbery at a Burger King
The NYPD released security video showing workers at a Burger King in the Bronx tussling with a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars from a cash register. This incident happened at the Burger King located at 557 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found the victim on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. He had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. His ...
FOUND: Missing Queens boy, 12, was riding trains past 2 days
A missing 12-year-old boy was reunited with his family Friday, two days after he didn’t show up at school. The NYPD confirmed Luis Osorio had been riding trains the past two days.
Family sues NYPD for failing to confiscate gun from cop who murdered ex's lover
The family of the woman killed by a jealous NYPD officer as part of a love triangle filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for not confiscating the alleged killer cop’s gun despite warning signs of mental instability.
Suspect in Bronx sucker punch indicted on assault charges
Prosecutors say 55-year-old Bui Van Phu attacked Jesus Cortez outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
2 alleged gang leaders get 25 to life in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Diego Suero and Frederick Then were identified as the heads of the Trinitarios gang who ordered their underlings to kill a member of the Sunset gang.
Cops searching for man who tried to rape homeless woman in Bronx apartment building
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a homeless woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. The man approached the woman inside an apartment building on Aqueduct Avenue near 180th Street by Bronx Community College around 9:50 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed detective to participate in Tunnel to Towers 5K
NEW YORK - NYPD Detective Scot Abrams is a proud husband and dedicated father. The humble hero is also a survivor. "'I can't,' or 'I don't want to' is not in my vocabulary," Abrams said. After graduating from high school, Abrams joined the Marine Corps for five years. In 1998,...
Trio wanted after man suffers bite marks on Queens train: NYPD
An argument led to a man being attacked with an umbrella and ultimately beaten and bitten on a Queens subway car, police said Thursday.
