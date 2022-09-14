Read full article on original website
Man charged for killing his mother in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tippah County man is arrested for allegedly killing his mother. Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17th. Robbins was with her son Taylor Wilbanks before going missing according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The US Marshals arrest Wilbanks yesterday in Corinth.
Lowndes County deputies arrest drug dealer and solve burglary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and solved a recent burglary in one operation. Agents with the Sheriff’s STING Unit learned that large amounts of drugs were reportedly moving through a house on 27th Street North in Columbus and got a warrant to search it.
Federal charges for man who allegedly stole then crashed plane into Mississippi field
TUPELO, MS — (TUPELO, MS) -- A Mississippi man faces federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart earlier this month. Cory Patterson, 29, was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours. Tupelo police had warned residents early that morning that the plane's pilot was threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart.
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
Babysitter being charged with capital murder in death of two year old
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A babysitter has been charged with capital murder in the abuse death of a two-year-old little boy. 23-year-old Makallie Durham of Iuka is also facing a felony child abuse charge. Alcorn County deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 on the...
Drive by shooting in Pontotoc County leaves toddler injured
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Pontotoc County are looking for suspects in two drive-by shootings. And one of them left a toddler injured. The most recent incident happened Tuesday on Wise Bend Road. Deputies got a report of the shooting between 6 and 6:30. A two-year-old was hit by the gunfire. There is no information on the child’s condition.
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues. The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox. In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox. Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving...
Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit. According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.
Thaxton Trucker Named Highway Angel for Rescuing Motorists During Morning Crash
The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when another...
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man. Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license. Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing...
Attempted traffic stop leads to chase and arrest
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a chase in Lee County. Now an Okolona man is in jail facing several charges. Late Saturday afternoon, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a Jeep Track Hawk in the area of South Gloster and Mitchell Extended. The...
Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant
A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape. On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
Eupora issues warning about catalytic converter thefts
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Eupora is warning residents about recent catalytic converter thefts. Over the past month, two businesses have been hit by thieves. Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said detectives are working on getting a lead and need the public’s help. Right now, surveillance cameras...
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Raising awareness for human trafficking
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is becoming more common in small towns rather than large cities. An agent from the human trafficking and special victims unit, Ashlee Lucas, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club today. According to MBI’s website, there were 275 reports...
