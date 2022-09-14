ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Hale County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago

HALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph Nail, 36, was determined to be a currently employed deputy with the Hale County Sheriff’s Department.

Both subjects sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Nail was charged with one-count of domestic violence strangulation and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

