KCRG.com
Dubuque hosts community bike ride to teach street policy
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque hosted a community bicycle ride on Friday aimed to teach people about the city’s complete street policy. The ride was designed to help make drivers and cyclists comfortable sharing the road together. It also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye 'Kid Captain' for Nevada game from Dubuque
Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque jeweler building new location
CURRENT ADDRESS: 1640 John F. Kennedy Road. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Sunday. A longtime Dubuque jeweler plans to move into a brand-new store in a high-profile location next year. James Martin Jewelers, 1640 John F. Kennedy...
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
KCRG.com
Public hearing set for proposed sale of Dubuque elementary school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for Wednesday for the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque. Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs. Earlier this month, the school board for the Dubuque Community School...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
KCRG.com
Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them. Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours...
KCRG.com
Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that Todd and Dawn Carrothers, the property owners, had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The Carrothers advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
KWQC
Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) A driver has been cited after rear-ending a school bus that was pulled over on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 151 at Monastery Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Western Dubuque bus driver was parked about three feet off the highway and was checking his bus after dropping off the last student.
KCRG.com
Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m. Deputies said the bus driver had...
KCRG.com
State charges against Dubuque kidnapping suspect dismissed; now charged federally
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has dismissed charges against a Dubuque suspect who was arrested for kidnapping and various weapon charges, after he was indicted on federal charges in the case. Back in June, Dubuque police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500...
