Little Change in Countywide COVID Hospitalizations
The overall number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County barely budged this week, though the number of patients under intensive care dropped to the lowest level in months, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that...
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 700 mark Thursday, continuing a mostly steady downward trend and echoing drops in infection numbers. According to state figures, there were 677 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, down from 717 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 84...
COVID Hospitalizations Keep Falling; LA Co Health Director Urges Booster Shots
Amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County’s public health director Friday expressed optimism the region will avoid another winter surge like those that resulted in rampant infections and hospitalizations the past two years. Pointing to the availability of a COVID vaccine booster specifically engineered to attack the highly infectious...
Former Kaiser Employee Ties Firing to Taking Leave for Wife’s Cancer Surgery
A former Kaiser Permanente employee is suing the health care provider, alleging he was wrongfully fired in February for taking time off to be with his wife as she underwent cancer surgery and to assist her during her recovery. Gil Benjamin Walton’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges wrongful termination,...
LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in August
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center
Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Woman Settles Suit Alleging Kaiser Employee Recorded Her Undressing
A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe...
County’s Jobless Rate Rises in August
Gains in some sectors of the regional economy were outweighed by losses in others, pushing Riverside County’s unemployment rate higher last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in August, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.3%, up from 4% in...
Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February
In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
Man Who Suffers From Depression Missing in Bellflower
A 28 year-old man who authorities say is diagnosed with depression was reported missing Thursday after being last seen in Bellflower. Morgan Unana Arellano, aka Ancheta, was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 9200 block of Rosser Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arellano is Asian,...
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Councilman Cedillo Criticized Over Handling of Eviction Moratorium Discussion
City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday’s council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday’s Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles. Several members from the tenants’ rights group Alliance...
Ridley-Thomas Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Bribery Case
A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected to plead guilty in the...
