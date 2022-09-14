Read full article on original website
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing MoVal Girl with Brother’s Aid
A 21-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl and hiding her body with his older brother’s help must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Owen Skyler Shover and Gary Anthony Shover, 25 — both of Hesperia — were arrested in 2019...
Bench Warrant Issued for Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs facing firearm charges failed to appear in court Friday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Sean Lekeith Hatley, 44, pleaded not guilty last Wednesday to being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident
An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
(CNS) – A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate
Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect has been calling...
Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death in old town Victorville ID’d, suspect arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities have identified the man stabbed to death in old town Victorville as 37-year-old Jason Stewart. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Seventh Street and D Street next to the Greyhound bus depot, at 11:59 pm, on Thursday, September 14, 2022, officials said.
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Coachella Man in Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl Pleads Not Guilty
A Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 3:30...
Landers Arrests for Suspected Meth Possession, Concealed Firearm
A vehicle check in Landers resulted in a concealed loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine possession, according to the Morongo Basin Station’s report. On Friday September 9 – Sheriff Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 1800 block of Acoma Trail. The driver Roy Vanagas was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and suspected methamphetamine. A passenger – Darryl Solet – was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Darryl Solet was cited and released, and the driver Roy Vanagas was arrested and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on 50,000 bail.
Teenager is hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga
A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
DUI Hit and Run results in Twentynine Palms arrest
On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.
Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation
The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims
Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
