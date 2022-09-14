ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing

A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

5 held in gambling den raid

In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach

Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanton, CA
Stanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident

An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Transient#Violent Crime#Uc Irvine Medical Center
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Carjacking Suspects Arrested

A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach

Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

DUI driver who killed family of 3 in 2019 sentenced 25 years to life in jail

A young man who drove drunk on Halloween night 2019 and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison.Carlo Adrian Navarro, 23, was convicted in July of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar.The family was struck around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple's son died Nov. 2, and his mother...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank

A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant

With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
newsantaana.com

A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike

On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy