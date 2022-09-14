Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing MoVal Girl with Brother’s Aid
A 21-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl and hiding her body with his older brother’s help must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Owen Skyler Shover and Gary Anthony Shover, 25 — both of Hesperia — were arrested in 2019...
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing
A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
orangecountytribune.com
5 held in gambling den raid
In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach
Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
mynewsla.com
Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident
An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged In Dave Chappelle Attack to Stand Trial in Roommate’s Stabbing
The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May was ordered Friday to stand trial on an attempted murder charge in a separate case for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment last December. Superior Court Judge Kevin Stennis rejected the...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Long Beach Post
Man arrested after shooting assault rifle at group in East Long Beach, several guns seized, police say
A man who police say was involved in a shooting in East Long Beach over the weekend was arrested Friday morning, after a warrant was served at an Anaheim home where officers also ended up seizing numerous guns. Anaheim resident Michael Goodwin, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion of...
mynewsla.com
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
DUI driver who killed family of 3 in 2019 sentenced 25 years to life in jail
A young man who drove drunk on Halloween night 2019 and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison.Carlo Adrian Navarro, 23, was convicted in July of three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar.The family was struck around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 31, 2019, in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple's son died Nov. 2, and his mother...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for Long Beach crash that killed 3-year-old, parents
A drunk driver who struck and killed a family of three in Long Beach while they were out on Halloween night in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
newsantaana.com
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
