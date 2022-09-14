ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs A-Ball Teams Begin Playoff Runs

By Payton Havermann
 2 days ago

While the Triple-A and Double-A seasons wind down, the Chicago Cubs Single-A and High-A affiliates each began their respective playoff runs Tuesday.

As the minor league season winds down, three Chicago Cubs affiliates, Double-A Tennessee, High-A South Bend, and Single-A Myrtle Beach clinched playoff berths. Myrtle Beach, along with South Bend kicked off their respective playoff runs with the first game in a best-of-three series Tuesday.

The South Bend Cubs faced off against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, who the Cubs lost a series to the previous week, but prevailed 2-1 following a late eighth-inning rally.

Pablo Aliendo knotted the game up on a bunt single that scored Yohendrick Pinango before a Fabian Pertuz single to center scored Aliendo to give South Bend its second run. Jake Reindl entered in the top of the ninth and struck out the side to notch the save and move the Cubs to within one game of advancing.

Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were soundly beaten by a score of 6-1. The Pelicans faced the Charleston RiverDogs who finished with a record of 88-44. Charleston was able to score off of all but one Myrtle Beach pitcher.

Each team will begin the second game of their series Thursday, with South Bend looking to complete the series sweep and Myrtle Beach looking to keep its season alive. The Pelicans will play game two at home while the Cubs will head on the road to Cedar Rapids.

Also on the farm:

Triple-A: Iowa Cubs (61-75) vs Memphis Redbirds (67-69): L 5-1

  • The Cubs managed just three hits, two of which came courtesy of Esteban Quiroz. Quiroz was acquired in exchange for Harold Ramirez during spring training.
  • The other hit was from John Hicks who hit his 17th home run of the season.
  • Kervin Castro pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout, a walk, and a hit. The righty hasn't allowed a run in four appearances with Iowa.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (69-63) at Chattanooga Lookouts (58-73): L 6-2

  • Tennessee had just two hits, each of which was a solo shot. One was off of the bat Bryce Ball, his 11th, the other coming from Cole Roederer, his seventh.
  • Jake Slaughter walked twice. The third baseman has an on-base percentage of .392 in Tennessee.

High-A: South Bend Cubs (1-0) vs Cedar Rapid Kernels (0-1): W 2-1

  • Luis Devers pitched six strong innings, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks. The righty also struck out four.
  • The South Bend bullpen trio of Michael McAvene, Riley Martin, and Jake Reindl combined for three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just three total baserunners.

Single-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-1) vs Charleston RiverDogs (1-0): L 6-1

  • The only Pelicans run came on a Kevin Alcantara solo shot in the sixth. The outfielder finished 2-for-4.
  • Josue Huma also went 2-for-4 and also walked.
  • Myrtle Beach had 12 total baserunners but finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Transactions:

  • Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa swapped shortstop's, with Luis Vasquez moved to Double-A and Scott McKeon being elevated to Triple-A.

