ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Kyle City Council denies Planned Unit Development

By Staff Report
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 2 days ago

By Amira Van Leeuwen

KYLE — With a 3-3 vote, Kyle City Council decided against moving forward with a rezoning ordinance that rezones approximately 54.23 acres of land from retail services to a Planned Unit Development (PUD).
City council members Michael Tobias, Daniela Parsley and Yvonne Flores-Cale all voted in dissent and Mayor Travis Mitchell, Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo and council member Ashlee Bradshaw voted for the ordinance.

According to Interim Director of Planning Will Atkinson, the design is a pedestrian-focused, Vybe trail-oriented development.

“They’ve done a significant amount of work in terms of trying to make this project function properly from a pedestrian safety perspective and also to integrate into the Vybe Trail system in a very well thought out comprehensive manner,” Atkinson said.

Tracy Shield, president of Waterleaf’s Homeowners Association, spoke during the item’s public hearing. Shield wanted to remind the council that FM 150 gets “horrifically backed up” during school hours and the work traffic period.

“As these developments come in, even though they look great and everything, we also need to think about that traffic pattern,” Shield said. “It’s a nightmare sometimes. …This development looks great, but can 150 support it?”
Applicant Todd Kaiser with BGK Architects talked briefly about the design and architecture. Kaiser said the concept from the very beginning was to use real, solid materials like local Texas brick, good windows and steel planters in front of every house with various plantings.

“It’s a timeless design. We try to stay away from trend and flashiness, but to focus more on simplicity and quality,” Kaiser said.

Bradshaw thought the development was “amazing” and motioned to approve the rezoning ordinance.

“I appreciate the thought that really went into everything from the design of the homes to the flow of traffic to the green space and everything like that. I think this is something that Kyle deserves and do appreciate you addressing the traffic concerns,” Bradshaw said.

The townhomes also have two-car garages with parked driveways, which raised many questions and back and forth among council members, Atkinson and the developers.

Tobias wondered how many homes were outlined in the development. Kaiser clarified that there would be about 198 new homes.

“[The] average home has three to four cars per household. That’s 760 more cars on that road,” Tobias observed. “Not to be the devil’s advocate on that, but I’m just letting you know because of the concerns we’re having on that traffic.”

Flores-Cale expressed her concerns about parking.

“I know you guys are saying ‘But there’s a garage in the back and it can hold two cars in the garage and two cars in the actual driveaway.’ That doesn’t matter to me because, the truth of the matter is, when people come over they don’t park at the back of the house. They park at the front. That has caused a real safety issue for my neighborhood in particular, so I can’t imagine that it’s going to be better here,” Flores-Cale said.

Flores-Cale was also concerned about traffic and thought it would cause more road stress.

“The traffic in this area cannot sustain all of this,” Flores-Cale said. “Now, would I like to see something like this in the area? Sure. When the city is prepared and ready. Traffic-wise, we are not ready for this.”

Atkinson said traffic would be there no matter what the development is.

“In my opinion, I believe a gold standard or a better functioning project from an overall design is much better than the standard,” Atkinson said.

Because the area is already zoned, Atkinson said the council has to approve this project or go with another project that might lack quality. Parsley said it felt like the council was being trapped.

Parsley suggested adding more retail and larger lots to help with traffic density. Atkinson said the reason why the development has the density that it has currently is to account for the Vybe trail and make it into a Vybe node to provide that sense of community.

Adam Green, senior vice president of land acquisition & development at Bridge Tower Homes, took the podium to speak. He noted how interesting it was that the staff’s interest in developing Kyle “the right way” translates over to the council members. Green explained that due to finances, implementing fewer homes was not an option for Bridge Tower Homes.

Green addressed the traffic concern by proposing to continue to move the project along.

“If we can continue to move the project forward, what I can do with Will is, I don’t have a problem with paying for a traffic study to see what it looks like on 150. If it were to come back that we needed a traffic light or something big like that, at that time, between myself, my company, the city and TxDOT, try to work through getting that done,” Green said.

Flores-Cale was a big advocate for protecting retail. Although Bradshaw agreed in wanting to protect retail, she also encouraged Flores-Cale to look at the Kyle Parkway deal that was previously approved, which gave up 15 acres of retail for 7,500 square feet of retail for multifamily on a congested road.

“I just wanna make sure, whatever we are gonna give up, we completely think through it, and we’re making the right sacrifices. Because sacrificing for homes is not what the area needs,” Flores-Cale said.

Mitchell believes that the council’s focus should be on elevating the design standards, particularly out east of Kyle.

“I have fought against straight zoning and the development that comes with straight zoning for a long time, out there in particular, because I’ve seen developers take advantage of the cheap land that’s available to them out East to build rows of houses such as Waterleaf, Post Oak and all those other subdivisions down 150 that I consider to be inferior compared to the standard that we have for our community,” Mitchell said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

Majority of Austin’s short-term rentals operating illegally

As the city struggles to enforce short-term rental regulations, a large majority of Austin’s STRs continue to operate illegally, according to a Sept. 6. presentation from the Code Department to the City Council Housing and Planning Committee. There are anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 STR listings in Austin, depending...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Kyle, TX
Kyle, TX
Government
tpr.org

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the hopes of assisting police in tracking down stolen vehicles, missing children and people who have felony warrants. The approval, in a 8-3 vote, capped off weeks of negotiations over the program, which opponents argued presents privacy issues.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Atkinson
Person
Michael Tobias
inforney.com

Austin, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Unit Development#Oak#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Kyle City Council#Vybe Trail
virtualbx.com

Bastrop: SpaceX Slated to Break Ground on $43 Million Project Echo in Fall

Feature Photo: SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in McGregor, south of Waco.. Image: SpaceX. Bastrop (Bastrop County) — SpaceX is set to construct a large facility within the city this fall, according to an architectural barrier project report registered with a state regulatory agency. The spacecraft manufacturer’s...
MCGREGOR, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash

A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
73
Followers
144
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy