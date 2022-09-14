ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler Struck In Emerson Driveway

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
The child was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A tragedy was avoided when a 2-year-old child running down an Emerson street was struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, responders said.

A neighbor on Dogwood Lane shouted at the right moment, getting the driver to stop, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

The block has no sidewalks.

The child had cuts and bruises on the head, face, chest and arms but was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

