ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Growers ready to squash the competition at Ridgefield’s 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1C2d_0hvloWAe00

"

The Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers' Association is preparing for Ridgefield’s 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. Steve Maydan, president of the association, says the pumpkins are judged in circumference measurement and weight. There are also prizes for the best-looking pumpkin. Maydan plans to put one of his pumpkins, named “Rupert,” up as a contender. He measured it at about 145 inches but hopes it will put on another 50-75 pounds before the event. Maydan says his biggest pumpkin ever weighed over 1,000 pounds. Ridgefield’s annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off will take place Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. in Ballard Park. There will also be activities for kids, music, food trucks, a farmers' market, farm animals and much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LthgL_0hvloWAe00 "

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'

A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Ridgefield, CT
Business
Ridgefield, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Industry
i95 ROCK

Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost

When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Giant Pumpkin#Food Truck
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Adopt-A-Dog’s Puttin’ on the Dog Set for Sunday, Sept 18

Adopt-A-Dog’s annual “Puttin’ on the Dog” event is set for Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The event runs 10:00am to 4:30pm. The event will feature demonstrations, competitions, vendors, “DogLovers Lure Coursing,” Kid Zone,Face Painting, Caricature Artist, Bone Bar Ice Cream Pawlour and Food Trucks!
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

Stratford Latin Music Festival returns this weekend

The annual Latin Music Festival will take place this weekend in Stratford. The festival will take place on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. on Paradise Green. The event features Dominican, Puerto Rican and Salsa dancers as well as Latin cuisine. This year's theme is Unidos, which means united - to unite...
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy