Growers ready to squash the competition at Ridgefield’s 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off

The Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers' Association is preparing for Ridgefield’s 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. Steve Maydan, president of the association, says the pumpkins are judged in circumference measurement and weight. There are also prizes for the best-looking pumpkin. Maydan plans to put one of his pumpkins, named “Rupert,” up as a contender. He measured it at about 145 inches but hopes it will put on another 50-75 pounds before the event. Maydan says his biggest pumpkin ever weighed over 1,000 pounds. Ridgefield’s annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off will take place Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. in Ballard Park. There will also be activities for kids, music, food trucks, a farmers' market, farm animals and much more.