Crow Wing County, MN

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
BRAINERD, MN
In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
WALKER, MN
Walker Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 30th Annual Ethnic Fest

Walker celebrated food, music, and culture this past Saturday during its 30th annual Ethnic Fest. Hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this community gathering saw people of all ages and experiences recognize the diversity of northern Minnesota. For 30 years, Ethnic Fest has celebrated the cultural melting...
WALKER, MN
Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week

September 11th through the 17th this year is National Assisted Living Week, a week-long celebration meant to recognize the role of assisted living centers across the country. The National Center for Assisted Living, or NCAL, encourages living centers to put on community events to celebrate, which is what Majestic Pines Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids did with a food truck and car show on Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum

(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary

One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
BRAINERD, MN
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics

(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd

A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
BRAINERD, MN
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
One person is arrested in large drug bust

(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
WALKER, MN

