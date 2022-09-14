Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.

