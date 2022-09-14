Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day
Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
lptv.org
Sebeka Area Historical Society Brings History to Life with Classes in 1888 School House
Sixth grade students in Sebeka started their school year by taking a visit to the past through a local landmark. Hosted by the Sebeka Area Historical Society, a log schoolhouse will be used as a classroom for the first time in more than 100 years. The Finnish-style log schoolhouse that...
lptv.org
In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead
Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
lptv.org
Confidence Learning Center Holding Camp Sale to Raise Money for Programs
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut many things down for two years, Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake is now bringing back their annual Camp Sale. This event has many lightly used and new items for sale to raise money for the center’s programs and campers each year. Confidence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Walker Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 30th Annual Ethnic Fest
Walker celebrated food, music, and culture this past Saturday during its 30th annual Ethnic Fest. Hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this community gathering saw people of all ages and experiences recognize the diversity of northern Minnesota. For 30 years, Ethnic Fest has celebrated the cultural melting...
lptv.org
Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County
The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
lptv.org
Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week
September 11th through the 17th this year is National Assisted Living Week, a week-long celebration meant to recognize the role of assisted living centers across the country. The National Center for Assisted Living, or NCAL, encourages living centers to put on community events to celebrate, which is what Majestic Pines Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids did with a food truck and car show on Wednesday.
knsiradio.com
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night. More information...
lptv.org
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hosts Drive-Thru COVID Booster Clinic in Park Rapids
Vaccine clinics are something many people have become familiar with by now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s critical to understand why clinics providing the new bivalent booster, like Tuesday’s drive-thru clinic held by CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids, are so important. The new...
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary
One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knsiradio.com
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
lptv.org
Suicide Prevention Advocate Visits Brainerd to Discuss Mental Health, Screen Film
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and a suicide attempt survivor is traveling the country to tell her story. Emma Benoit attempted suicide at the age of 16 and was left paralyzed. She recently made a stop in Brainerd to show a free screening of her documentary “My Ascension” and discuss anxiety and depression.
lptv.org
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
Comments / 0