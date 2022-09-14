ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

County holds emergency preparedness fair

By Brittany Anderson
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — Knowing what to do in the face of a natural disaster or other crises can help save lives, and various leaders in Hays County are working to build a stronger, more resilient community to ensure that its residents are prepared for times like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QY7MS_0hvloClM00

Inside the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center were dozens of vendors, from local police and fire departments to Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Various presentations were given inside the auditorium, and a raffle and silent auction items filled tables inside the lobby. Multiple vendors also set up shop outside in the PAC parking lot, including a mobile blood donation clinic. (Photo by Brittany Anderson)

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services held its fifth annual Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center. Spearheaded by OES Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas, along with the help of many others, hundreds of residents attended to learn from local experts about how to be prepared for a wide variety of emergencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuQiA_0hvloClM00

Hays County Pct. 2 Constable Michael Torres, left, and Rudy Estrada, right. Multiple law enforcement agencies were present during the fair, giving various presentations and information on public safety. (Photo by Brittany Anderson)

The fair places an emphasis on community and the importance of being able to not just look out for you and your loved ones, but for neighbors, too. Just within the last few years, the county has experienced devastating natural disasters, such as historic flooding and freezing and a slew of wildfires this past summer.

For Jones, the mission of the fair is simple: if residents are knowledgeable enough to help themselves and others during times of crisis, first responders will not be inundated with 911 calls and they can focus on the situation at hand, not deplete resources and end up being able to help more people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkoXG_0hvloClM00

Paramedic Cody Tucker, left, gives Doss Cox, 4, a tour of STAR Flight. STAR Flight is the only 24/7 aerial emergency medical service in Texas that performs highly specialized emergency response services, including medical transport, water rescue, search and rescue, fire suppression and more. (Photo by Brittany Anderson)

Getting directly involved in some of the local efforts that aim to educate the public in this way is one way to ensure you are prepared. Organizations like Community Emergency Response Team and Texas Search and Rescue allow residents to learn valuable life-saving skills while also assisting first responders.

CERT trains residents in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, search and rescue and disaster medical operations, allowing volunteers — once they complete the required 24 hours — to be dispatched to disaster situations and allow first responders to focus on the more complex tasks at hand.

“It’s completely customizable to your schedule and your lifestyle,” said Brandon High, OES Assistant Director and CERT Program Administrator. “Even if we have a classroom full of 30 people that don’t want to be affiliated with the team, that’s completely fine. That’s 30 more people that now have an education at a basic level on how to not be a burden on the system and support themselves, their family and their neighbors. All of that is beneficial to local communities, which benefits the city and the county.”

High said that many volunteers have no medical career background — instead, they’re teachers, construction workers, engineers, IT programmers and more.

Shannon Smith,director of communications and outreach at TEXSAR, echoed similar sentiments about her organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bM0EG_0hvloClM00

Photo by Brittany Anderson
Blitz and Copper, two of Texas Search and Rescue’s K9s, observe the action at the Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair Sept. 10.

“It’s a very healthy mix,” Smith said. “For a lot of people, this is their opportunity to do this because they didn’t make it a career. Or, [it’s] for the adventure seekers and the outdoorsmen. … What we have noticed is how many people will shift their careers based on their experiences here and then start pursuing roles in emergency response.”

Dozens of other vendors hosted emergency preparedness classes, such as CPR and “stop the bleed” training, presentations, including an update from the Hays County Sheriff’s Department on fentanyl, and other useful information, such as building a “go bag” in the event of an evacuation and navigating insurance coverage and finances following a crisis.

The fair also included food trucks, a raffle and silent auction benefiting the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team and the Hays County Fire Chiefs Association, and performances from local school bands and Lehman High School’s Mariachi Los Lobos. Sparky the Fire Dog and Smokey Bear also made appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTSpj_0hvloClM00

Lehman High School’s Mariachi Los Lobos were one of the musical groups providing entertainment throughout the fair. (Photo by Brittany Anderson)

For more information on the fair and how to build a stronger community by becoming a more prepared resident, visit www.haysinformed.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Hays County, TX
Government
County
Hays County, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project

(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
KYLE, TX
KSAT 12

Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran

You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Response#Volunteers#Emergency Medical Service#Texas Parks Wildlife#Oes
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KVUE

St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
AUSTIN, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up

As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
VICTORIA, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
seguintoday.com

St. James Fall Festival to return to church grounds

(Seguin) – A local church is doing something a bit different this year. It’s bringing back its annual Fall Festival to the church grounds. For years, St. James Catholic Church has held its annual two-day festival at the Seguin Coliseum. This weekend, however, it will offer all the traditional food, fun and carnival games at the parish.
SEGUIN, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
73
Followers
144
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy