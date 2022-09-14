BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.

