Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
Plattsburgh on Bed Bath & Beyond chopping block
The home good chain announced 56 stores set to close in the coming weeks -- including the Plattsburgh store on Centre Drive.
WCAX
Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory. The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
WCAX
Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade. The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
NYS Music
Johnny Cash Tribute Show Coming to Plattsburgh, Sugarloaf and Albany
The Man in Black, a Johnny Cash tribute show, has announced a 17-date North American fall tour that includes three stops in New York State. The nearly two-month tour begins Sept. 15 at the Strand Center for Arts in Plattsburgh, with later shows at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester on Oct. 6 and the Swyer Theater at the Egg in Albany on the 7.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynbc5.com
Man arrested again after unlawfully possessing gun
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A man who was arrested in August forbrandishing a replica gun in a Price Chopper parking lot was arrested again on Friday after he was found to have a BB gun in his vehicle. South Burlington police said they found Jason Breault, 46, and an unnamed...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
WCAX
Intervale Center hires development director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those engaging with Burlington’s Intervale Center will be working with a new director of development. Dana Barrow is joining the team with the goal of creating a larger, stronger, and more resilient community food and farm system. Her role is centered around raising money, with over 50% of the Intervale’s money coming from fundraising. The organization plans to expand its scope with the creation of a food hub and a conservation nursery.
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
WCAX
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh are under a water boil order. This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way. The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Essex Jct. project highlights ‘joyful moments’ for patients, familes living with dementia
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A memory care facility in Essex Junction is spotlighting the issues surrounding dementia as a part of Assisted Living Week. It was a busy Thursday morning at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Junction as crews glued 50 photos to the ground. “It’s so much...
WCAX
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
suncommunitynews.com
Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges
BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
WCAX
TSA tackling staff shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While travel numbers have returned to their pre-pandemic levels, staffing for security at the airport is still down. To try and combat the shortage, the TSA is hosting a recruiting event today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Burlington at the Delta Hotels by Marriot.
Comments / 0