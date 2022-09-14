Chehalis City Council Roundup: September Declared National Preparedness Month; Subdivision Code Changes and Budget Amendments Discussed

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Officials Discuss Importance of Regional Fire Authority
Despite two failed attempts to create the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, city officials want to give it another go. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley were all vocal in letting Cosmopolis residents know why the RFA is essential for the area. Other city officials, including Corri Schmid, financial director for the city of Hoquiam, were there, too.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: Police Chief Clarifies Trespassing Laws, Asks for Flock Cameras
In the first city council meeting this month in Centralia, Police Chief Stacy Denham spoke to the council concerning two major issues, the first being to address what actually qualifies as trespassing by local law. “One of the things we run across all the time is people don’t understand what...
Chronicle
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
nypressnews.com
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
Chronicle
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Chronicle
Lewis County Weyerhaeuser Employees Picket as Strike Over Pay, Health Care Costs Continues
Fourteen Weyerhaeuser Co. employees picketed in front of the timber company’s research center on Pearl Street in Centralia on Thursday to continue their protest of Weyerhaeuser’s latest contract proposal. The group was one of many protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites across the Pacific Northwest on the third day...
rtands.com
New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project
Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
Chronicle
Timberland Library’s Former ‘Ask a Librarian’ Number Used by Scammers
The Timberland Regional Library was notified Thursday that its Ask a Librarian phone number, which was retired earlier this year, is now being used by scammers trying to obtain credit card information. The library system sent out a news release on Friday, Sept. 16, warning library card holders not to...
Chronicle
Lawsuit Targets State Law Giving Commission Chair, Not Sheriff, Authority on Tear Gas Use in Riot Situations
A Lewis County Superior Court judge will rule Friday on a lawsuit filed by officials in seven Washington counties against the state last year. The suit disputes provisions of a police reform bill that give the chair of the county board of commissioners, rather than the sheriff, authority to make emergency decisions on tear gas usage in a riot situation.
Chronicle
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
The Suburban Times
UPDATE: Traffic signal now working after dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood announcement. Thanks to the quick work of Lakeview Light & Power, Amaya Electric, Provac and Pierce County’s signal tech team a temporary traffic signal is in place and operational at the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. The temporary signal will...
Chronicle
Investigation Underway After Pacific County Resident Brings Homemade Explosive Devices Police Station
Law enforcement officials are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a rural Raymond resident brought three homemade explosive devices, which he believed were created and left behind in his garage by a relative, to the Raymond Police Department in the bed of his truck. Ultimately, two of the homemade devices...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
