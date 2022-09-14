Read full article on original website
Historic Denver Building to Become a Haunted-Themed Bar
A historic Denver building located at 1526 Blake Street has quite the haunted reputation, but now its spooky stories are being celebrated with a new bar and restaurant that's set to open in the space next month. The structure is one of the oldest buildings on Blake Steet. It started...
Next Level Burger to Open 1,000 Units by End of 2025, to Include Colorado Locations
The plant-based fast food eatery focused on sustainability recently received a $20 million investment that will enable the company to expand rapidly and massively amidst a recent Denver debut
Affordable Mountain Cabin Has Three Decks With Incredible Colorado Views
Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views. Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.
Monster Jam Set To Rock Denver At Ball Arena
"We'll sell you the whole seat but you'll only need the edge". That's the famous line from the old school Monster Jam adds that every time I think of Monster Jam I go to in my head and those incredibly impressive monster trucks are back for another year of awesomeness in 2023 and the tour has Colorado set in its sights.
lamarledger.com
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
iheart.com
Here's The Best College In Colorado
When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.
highlandsranchherald.net
A taste of Jamaica in Centennial
Tamara Nisbeth has seen the power of recommendations, referrals and reviews firsthand. Folks come in from the airport, luggage still in the car, and stop at her restaurant on their way to their final Colorado destination — all because of what they’ve read online about her place, the owner of Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill told Colorado Community Media. People generate interest by sharing their experiences on neighborhood social media pages. New customers come hoping to give her a hug after hearing about her and her restaurant from friends.
How to watch Air Force football at Wyoming on Friday
Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
Colorado Daily
Former Colorado Buffs great John Stearns passes away
Former University of Colorado great and Major League Baseball All-Star John Stearns has died. Stearns had a long battle with cancer and died Thursday in Denver, according to reports. He was 71. Born and raised in Denver, Stearns was a multi-sport star at Thomas Jefferson High School. He then went...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche Player Surprises Casper Pediatric Cancer Survivor with Stanley Cup
Last October, 9-year-old Ashlinn Swanson got sick and wasn't getting better. When it became clear to her parents that that this was more than just a flu, they took her to the doctor. "Her white blood cells were really low," Ashlinn's mom Nichole told K2 Radio News. "Come to find...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Denver
The Mile High City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads
Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
