ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Former high school assistant football coach accused of simple assault on minor at neighboring school district

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A former assistant football coach is accused of charging a Lawrence County high school football field and assaulting a kid. Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against David Lawrence Thompson, 41. He is accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them.
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Hempfield Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Garage#Hempfield School#First Student#Action News
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Bill would allow self-imposed ban on alcohol purchases

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A new proposed piece of legislation would allow residents to register for self-imposed sanctions when it comes to purchasing alcohol. Pa. state rep explains proposed self-exclusion bill: Watch the report above. The bill was proposed this week by outgoing state Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-51st District). Dowling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy