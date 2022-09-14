Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Former high school assistant football coach accused of simple assault on minor at neighboring school district
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A former assistant football coach is accused of charging a Lawrence County high school football field and assaulting a kid. Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against David Lawrence Thompson, 41. He is accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them.
wtae.com
PSEA warns Mastriano's described funding cuts would 'obliterate' public schools
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — In the Mt. Lebanon School District and other public school districts across Pennsylvania, the PSEA teachers union is sounding warnings over Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano's announced intention to cut per-student state funding to public school districts. "I think instead of $19,000, we fund...
Hempfield school officials, police investigating after bus picks up person who claimed to be a student
The Hempfield Area School District is investigating after a person claiming to be a student was picked up by a school bus Wednesday morning and dropped off at the high school. According to information sent to parents, the driver of bus 65 received permission from the bus garage to pick up the person who was walking on Route 136.
wtae.com
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Mt. Pleasant man accused of another assault of nurse at jail
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Thursday for assaulting a nurse at the jail, the second incident in as many weeks that he is accused of an incident involving a nurse, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with...
Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
wtae.com
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
wtae.com
Interfaith prayer vigil held to pray for end to gun violence
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Local faith leaders hosted a vigil at the Temple Emanuel of the South Hills to pray for an end to gun violence. Watch the report in the video player above. People of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim faiths prayed for healing and change. They also...
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
wkok.com
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
wtae.com
Bill would allow self-imposed ban on alcohol purchases
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A new proposed piece of legislation would allow residents to register for self-imposed sanctions when it comes to purchasing alcohol. Pa. state rep explains proposed self-exclusion bill: Watch the report above. The bill was proposed this week by outgoing state Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-51st District). Dowling...
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
McKees Rocks Bridge construction causing major backups
PITTSBURGH — Rush hour traffic stretched the length of the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning. “It’s just a big mess,” said Mark Anthony, who was among the drivers caught in the mess. “It took me 25 minutes just to get across,” he said. The backups are...
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
Former NFL player attacked North Versailles woman in front of her 11-year-old son, police say
A former NFL player is accused of breaking into a North Versailles home and beating a woman in front of her 11-year-old son earlier this week. Rontez Miles, 33, of Forest Hills, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal mischief in connection with the alleged attack. A...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
