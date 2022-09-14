ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys’ Soccer Beats Hampden Academy 1-0

The Brewer Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hampden Academy 1-0 on Wednesday night, September 14th at Hampden Academy in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series. The lone goal was scored by Braden Carr about 30 minutes into the 1st Half. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. After losing their...
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Sports
City
Hermon, ME
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Sports
92.9 The Ticket

Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Mattanawcook Academy 9-0

The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 on Wednesday, September 14th in Corinth. Rylee Speed scored 7 goals, with Izzy Allen and Mary Allen also scoring. Izzy Allen had 2 assists and Kamryn Tyrrell assisted on Mary Allen's goal. Central's Sydney Gray had 2 saves on 4 shots...
LINCOLN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0

The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
SUMNER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gsa#Mdi#Hawks#The Orono Red Riots#High School Soccer#Field Hockey
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet

MDI - 49 GSA - 59 You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
713
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy