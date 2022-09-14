Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
Hampden Academy Snaps 13 Game Losing Streak with 35-6 Win Over MCI
Under interim head coach Ryan Grindle, the Hampden Academy Broncos snapped their 13 game losing streak Friday night, September 16th with a 35-6 win over the MCI Huskies in Pittsfield. Hampden Academy Game Ball Recipients #20 Logan Burns #42 Captain Tyler Cofin, #19 QB Jack Johnson, #71 Wyatt "Panda" Newell...
Brewer Boys’ Soccer Beats Hampden Academy 1-0
The Brewer Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hampden Academy 1-0 on Wednesday night, September 14th at Hampden Academy in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series. The lone goal was scored by Braden Carr about 30 minutes into the 1st Half. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. After losing their...
Nokomis’ Madden White Voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Nokomis' Madden White who was voted the Week 2 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. With over 3700 votes cast, he garnered just under 50% of the votes. Congratulations to the 10 nominees from Week 2. Jack Brewer (Football) - Orono High School - Brewer...
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Rallies to Tie John Bapst 3-3
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team rallied to tie John Bapst 3-3 in Bangor on Wednesday, September 14th in Bangor. Down 2-0, Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 2-2 and then to a 3-3 draw scoring the tying goal with less than a minute in regulation. Addison Atherton score the...
Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Mattanawcook Academy 9-0
The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 on Wednesday, September 14th in Corinth. Rylee Speed scored 7 goals, with Izzy Allen and Mary Allen also scoring. Izzy Allen had 2 assists and Kamryn Tyrrell assisted on Mary Allen's goal. Central's Sydney Gray had 2 saves on 4 shots...
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
MDI Boys’ Cross Country 1, GSA 2, Ellsworth and Sumner 3 in Blue Hill Meet
MDI - 49 GSA - 59 You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
Opportunistic Waterville Football Beats MDI 26-20 [PHOTOS]
The Waterville Panthers Football Team came to Bar Harbor and beat MDI 26-20 on Friday night, September 16th, taking advantage of MDI's turnovers and blocking a punt. MDI will look at the film of the game and think that they should have won the game if they had done a better job of hanging onto the ball.
Edward Little Red Eddies Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Edward Little Red Eddies visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The game will begin below at 7 PM (or shortly thereafter.) A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh...
