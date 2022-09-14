ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MN

lptv.org

In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

BSU Hosts Minnesota State Biennial Budget Listening Session

Representatives from the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities met at Bemidji State University’s campus Thursday as part of the system’s Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour. The tour’s main purpose is to meet with faculty, students, and representatives from the community to know where budgetary efforts should...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan

Local leaders and landlords gathered Thursday via Zoom to launch a new housing initiative for the Bemidji area. The coalition Northern Access has worked over the past year to develop the “Stable Supportive Rental Housing” program, and with it they look to give people in need a second chance.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week

September 11th through the 17th this year is National Assisted Living Week, a week-long celebration meant to recognize the role of assisted living centers across the country. The National Center for Assisted Living, or NCAL, encourages living centers to put on community events to celebrate, which is what Majestic Pines Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids did with a food truck and car show on Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary

One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion

A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd

A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
KROC News

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is arrested in large drug bust

(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
WALKER, MN
fox9.com

13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident

A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...

