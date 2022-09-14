Read full article on original website
lptv.org
In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead
Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
lptv.org
Sebeka Area Historical Society Brings History to Life with Classes in 1888 Schoolhouse
Sixth grade students in Sebeka started their school year by taking a visit to the past through a local landmark. Hosted by the Sebeka Area Historical Society, a log schoolhouse will be used as a classroom for the first time in more than 100 years. The Finnish-style log schoolhouse that...
lptv.org
BSU Hosts Minnesota State Biennial Budget Listening Session
Representatives from the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities met at Bemidji State University’s campus Thursday as part of the system’s Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour. The tour’s main purpose is to meet with faculty, students, and representatives from the community to know where budgetary efforts should...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day
Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
lptv.org
Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan
Local leaders and landlords gathered Thursday via Zoom to launch a new housing initiative for the Bemidji area. The coalition Northern Access has worked over the past year to develop the “Stable Supportive Rental Housing” program, and with it they look to give people in need a second chance.
lptv.org
Confidence Learning Center Holding Camp Sale to Raise Money for Programs
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut many things down for two years, Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake is now bringing back their annual Camp Sale. This event has many lightly used and new items for sale to raise money for the center’s programs and campers each year. Confidence...
lptv.org
Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids Throws Car Show for National Assisted Living Week
September 11th through the 17th this year is National Assisted Living Week, a week-long celebration meant to recognize the role of assisted living centers across the country. The National Center for Assisted Living, or NCAL, encourages living centers to put on community events to celebrate, which is what Majestic Pines Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids did with a food truck and car show on Wednesday.
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary
One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
lptv.org
Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County
The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
lptv.org
Suicide Prevention Advocate Visits Brainerd to Discuss Mental Health, Screen Film
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and a suicide attempt survivor is traveling the country to tell her story. Emma Benoit attempted suicide at the age of 16 and was left paralyzed. She recently made a stop in Brainerd to show a free screening of her documentary “My Ascension” and discuss anxiety and depression.
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night. More information...
lptv.org
Beltrami Electric Cooperative Showcases Electric Vehicles at Annual Car Show
Electric vehicles are gaining traction as more are hitting the roads. Some people are turning to these vehicles as alternatives not only for their wallets in response to soaring gas prices, but to help the environment as well. Local businesses in Bemidji are coming together to help educate the public...
lptv.org
Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion
A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.
lptv.org
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
