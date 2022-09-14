Gov. Murphy nominates Judge Douglas Fasciale for New Jersey Supreme Court

"

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intention to nominate a new judge to sit on the New Jersey Supreme Court. The governor tapped Westfield native Judge Douglas Fasciale. He has temporarily filled one of the two vacancies on the court since Sept. 1. Fasciale spent 17 years as a litigator and 18 years as a superior court judge. “I've devoted my entire career to the legal system of the entire state. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to continue this service to sit on our state's highest court,” Fasciale says. The appointment will first be sent to the New Jersey State Bar Association and then a formal nomination will be sent to the Senate.