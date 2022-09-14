ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Murphy nominates Judge Douglas Fasciale for New Jersey Supreme Court

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu1fS_0hvlmagG00

"

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intention to nominate a new judge to sit on the New Jersey Supreme Court. The governor tapped Westfield native Judge Douglas Fasciale. He has temporarily filled one of the two vacancies on the court since Sept. 1. Fasciale spent 17 years as a litigator and 18 years as a superior court judge. “I've devoted my entire career to the legal system of the entire state. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to continue this service to sit on our state's highest court,” Fasciale says. The appointment will first be sent to the New Jersey State Bar Association and then a formal nomination will be sent to the Senate.
"

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Monitor

Governor Murphy returns foreclosure bill to legislators for tweaks

Gov. Phil Murphy has conditionally vetoed a foreclosure bill that would have made it easier for families and nonprofits to buy homes at sheriff’s sales, a measure intended to preserve affordable housing and protect low-income neighborhoods from corporate buyers. Murphy’s veto says he objects to “the legality, practicality, and unintended consequences” of several provisions in the […] The post Governor Murphy returns foreclosure bill to legislators for tweaks appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion

New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ELECTED OFFICIALS TO TAKE ACTION ON CAR THEFTS

As the legislature convenes for the fall session this week, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, a leader in the law enforcement community, is calling on elected officials to immediately impose stiffer laws and penalties regarding auto theft, which has and is currently increasing at alarming rates throughout the State of New Jersey. All members of the legislature must address and make this sharp rise in auto theft a top priority. It is a major concern, since the safety and security of our residents are at risk.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Governor
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Cat Country 107.3

Here’s When NJ Residents Can Start To Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness

It's been a hot topic for more than a few weeks now, the recent announcement of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. If you're anything like me and have already paid way more than you originally owed on your student loans, you may have felt the exact same feeling of relief that I did when the announcement was made. It's not hard to understand where people are coming from when they say they oppose the idea, but hey, that's life.
INDIANA STATE
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy