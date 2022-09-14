Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit
With the organization finally able to meet in person again, Crow Wing Energized held its 9th annual summit on Friday at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. The event’s purpose was to use positive psychology to maximize happiness at home and in the workplace. The event provided many opportunities...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day
Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing Co. Master Gardeners Give Back Through Growing
The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is host to many unique outdoor programs, and one of those is the Crow Wing County Master Gardener program from the University of Minnesota. The volunteer service helps share University of Minnesota research-based knowledge on priorities important to Minnesota residents like as growing your own food and plants. The Master Gardeners have four separate gardens that volunteers are constantly working on at the Northland Arboretum, and these plots also teach area residents the benefits of gardening.
lptv.org
In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead
Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
lptv.org
Sebeka Area Historical Society Brings History to Life with Classes in 1888 Schoolhouse
Sixth grade students in Sebeka started their school year by taking a visit to the past through a local landmark. Hosted by the Sebeka Area Historical Society, a log schoolhouse will be used as a classroom for the first time in more than 100 years. The Finnish-style log schoolhouse that...
lptv.org
Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School
For the third time since 2005, Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 297 schools in the United States were honored, and just eight...
lptv.org
Walker Celebrates Cultural Diversity with 30th Annual Ethnic Fest
Walker celebrated food, music, and culture this past Saturday during its 30th annual Ethnic Fest. Hosted by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this community gathering saw people of all ages and experiences recognize the diversity of northern Minnesota. For 30 years, Ethnic Fest has celebrated the cultural melting...
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night. More information...
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary
One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
lptv.org
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s in Brainerd Celebrates New 24/7 STEMI Heart Care
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd celebrated expanded services at the Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday. With the help of many donors, staff, and Lisa Covey, Marilyn’s daughter, a grand opening was held for their new 24/7 STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) care. The heart and vascular center is enhancing treatment for heart attack patients by offering this kind of care around the clock.
knsiradio.com
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
lptv.org
Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County
The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
lptv.org
Suicide Prevention Advocate Visits Brainerd to Discuss Mental Health, Screen Film
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and a suicide attempt survivor is traveling the country to tell her story. Emma Benoit attempted suicide at the age of 16 and was left paralyzed. She recently made a stop in Brainerd to show a free screening of her documentary “My Ascension” and discuss anxiety and depression.
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
lptv.org
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
lptv.org
Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10th with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker was arrested at the scene.
Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation
STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
