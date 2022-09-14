ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today

The following photo was submitted by Casey Belger of Kewaskum, WI, who said, “Here is a photo of myself and my daughter, June. “Do you remember the photo of me standing on the back of my horse, Zoey, next to my sunflower two summers ago? Funny story — I was pregnant in that photo and didn’t know it! I saved those seeds from my giant sunflower, had a baby last summer, and we planted the seeds in grandma’s garden in spring. I’m impressed by how tall they are.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Morrie’s Honda has 6 free Brewers tix for Sunday game

September 16, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A quick note from Brad Kries, GM at Morrie’s West Bend Honda on W. Washington Street. I have 6 tickets to the brewers game on Sunday. Can u see if your readers want them? We can do first to the dealership gets em.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
City
Lawrence, WI
State
Wisconsin State
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lucy Carter turns 95 today and shares the secret to a long life

September 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “I never believed I’d get that old,” said Lucy (Waldkirch) Carter, who does not wish for anything more than birthday accolades today. Carter was born in 1927 to Leo and Lucy Waldkirch in what was known at...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger improves to 3-1 with convincing win on the road vs. West Bend, WI | By Delaney Braun

September 17, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger Owls (3-1) easily defeated the West Bend Spartans, 42 – 0, Friday night in a shutout game on the road. Coming off a tough loss last week against the Cedarburg Bulldogs, the Owls were able to prevail. Slinger owned the game with 422 total offensive yards compared to West Bend West with 106.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy