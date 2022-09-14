Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | October opening for new sports store in Washington Co., WI
September 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was late August 2022 when the signage went up for the new sports store on Paradise Drive in West Bend, Wi. Now, with hiring near completion and the store working daily to stock shelves the new Dunham’s is prepping for a mid-October opening.
Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture event at Community Church October 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Community Church of West Bend, 2005 S. Main St., West Bend, WI, will host the seminar “Standing Firm in a Crumbling Culture…without it falling on you.”. Keynote speaker will be Tammy...
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
The following photo was submitted by Casey Belger of Kewaskum, WI, who said, “Here is a photo of myself and my daughter, June. “Do you remember the photo of me standing on the back of my horse, Zoey, next to my sunflower two summers ago? Funny story — I was pregnant in that photo and didn’t know it! I saved those seeds from my giant sunflower, had a baby last summer, and we planted the seeds in grandma’s garden in spring. I’m impressed by how tall they are.”
Morrie’s Honda has 6 free Brewers tix for Sunday game
September 16, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A quick note from Brad Kries, GM at Morrie’s West Bend Honda on W. Washington Street. I have 6 tickets to the brewers game on Sunday. Can u see if your readers want them? We can do first to the dealership gets em.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford Rec Dept hosts Touch a Truck event Saturday, Sept. 17 | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Grab the kids and grandkids and join our Hartford Rec staff for Touch. a Truck this Saturday morning, September 17, in the Hartford Recreation Center parking lot, 125 N Rural St, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. This is a great event every year, which...
Lucy Carter turns 95 today and shares the secret to a long life
September 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “I never believed I’d get that old,” said Lucy (Waldkirch) Carter, who does not wish for anything more than birthday accolades today. Carter was born in 1927 to Leo and Lucy Waldkirch in what was known at...
Slinger improves to 3-1 with convincing win on the road vs. West Bend, WI | By Delaney Braun
September 17, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger Owls (3-1) easily defeated the West Bend Spartans, 42 – 0, Friday night in a shutout game on the road. Coming off a tough loss last week against the Cedarburg Bulldogs, the Owls were able to prevail. Slinger owned the game with 422 total offensive yards compared to West Bend West with 106.
Ozaukee County Sheriff swears in new K-9 Deputy Odin | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
September 15, 2022 – The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department introduced its new K-9 Deputy Odin. Odin was sworn in by Sheriff Johnson surrounded by family, friends and fellow K-9 lovers. K-9 Odin is a 2-year-old German Shepard and will be handled by Deputy Paul Kickhaver. #policedog #workingdog #ozaukeecounty.
