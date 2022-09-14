Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
WOWT
Joseph gives Huskers clean slate, takes back Blackshirts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph inherited a Huskers defense that has allowed 114 points and nearly 1,500 offensive yards in their first three games. Tuesday during his introductory press conference, Joseph said he’s telling the team they’re starting from scratch. Backing up...
ESPN
To some Nebraska football fans, the 'curse' of Frank Solich is as real as cutworms on a cornstalk
LINCOLN, Neb. -- They came with paper, wood and two decades of angst. Maybe the 200 or so people who showed up had watched too much "Ted Lasso" and thought everything that plagued Nebraska football could be fixed with a symbolic burning of things they held dear. The Lincoln fire department put the kibosh on any burning of jerseys, footballs or pretty much anything synthetic, so they wrote down all their bad memories on slips of paper and blocks of wood and tossed them into a burning barrel.
KETV.com
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says removal of Blackshirts is about a 'clean slate'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that he took away the Blackshirts this week. Joseph said it has more to do with a fresh start than what happened this past week with the firing of coach Scott Frost. "Not to be negative, clean slate,...
huskercorner.com
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph is ‘like a father figure’ to Malachi Coleman
If the Nebraska football team doesn’t eventually make Mickey Joseph the official head coach, the Huskers better do everything they can to keep him as a member of the staff. Since he was promoted to Interim Head Coach after the firing of Scott Frost, one thing has been clear. Mickey is quite popular with the current and potential future members of the Cornhuskers.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction
Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths. Oklahoma is at the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend outdoors, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Block Party at Community Action’s Gathering Place: Celebrating 40 years. Join them for free food, live music, games,...
WOWT
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear
On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and...
WOWT
Omaha Mexican-American woman earns EducationQuest scholarship
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A statewide nonprofit organization awarded $138,000 in scholarship funds to 24 Nebraskans, including 23-year-old Yajaira Villagomez. Villagomez was born in Omaha after her parents emigrated from Mexico in 1998. She is the oldest of three male siblings and was married when she was 17 and while some may argue that’s a young age to tie the knot, Yajaira says it’s normal in Mexican culture.
WOWT
Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery
Out in western Nebraska, Lake Ogallala will be drained later this month. 6 News On Your Side: County commissioners host forum to discuss new mental health facility. In just a few hours, the Douglas County board of commissioners will be all ears as it opens the floor to public comment on the likely construction.
Corn Nation
Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma
Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
WOWT
Twins recover from knee surgery, together
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School seniors Audrey and Griffin Behrens were already close as twins, but one specific injury brought them closer. “Me and my brother, we’ve always been so close even when growing up, so knowing that he just had a knee injury — and I knew it was my knee instantly — that’s the first person I wanted to see, the first person I wanted to talk to,” Audrey said.
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
WOWT
Omaha college pantry fights student hunger
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For students who are the first in their family to attend college or with tough financial circumstances, the odds are against them. But Nebraska Methodist College has found its humble food pantry has opened the door to academic success. When it comes to food insecurity and empty cupboards, Dr. Lisa Johnson says there should be no shame or stereotype.
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
WOWT
City of Bellevue considers new water park development
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development. It’s a hefty project. But right now, they’re just gauging interest, even if you don’t live in Bellevue. “We had four full-sized pools in Bellevue. We have closed...
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
