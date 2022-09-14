ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson shows off hops with dunk from free-throw line

Anthony Richardson’s athleticism on the football field has made him one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s despite the Florida signal-caller being outdueled by Will Levis during a loss to Kentucky a week ago. Richardson, though, recently took a few minutes to show...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville High loses 28-10 to Clay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, the Gainesville High School football team is off to an 0-4 start after losing 28-10 to Clay on Thursday at home. The Hurricanes (0-4) 28-10 loss to the Blue Devils (2-2) was fueled by a lack of offensive execution, and allowing Payton Dykas to catch a pair of touchdowns in the first half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Broadcast Info: Florida vs. South Florida

Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats. GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will host the South Florida Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will serve as UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night presented by Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now going mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Single game tickets are still available for four home games including South Florida, Eastern Washington, Missouri, and South Carolina by clicking here.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For

Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala

Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
OCALA, FL
visitgainesville.com

Fall in Love with Gainesville and Alachua County Festivals

Beautiful Gainesville and Alachua County feature fall festivals, multi-day arts and music events, over 100 miles of bike trails and blueways on which to enjoy North Florida’s idyllic autumn weather. Enjoy world-class museums and performing arts then kick back at a craft brewery or savor innovative cuisine and specialty cocktails at inspired local restaurants.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian

One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
WCJB

NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

