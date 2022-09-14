Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson shows off hops with dunk from free-throw line
Anthony Richardson’s athleticism on the football field has made him one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s despite the Florida signal-caller being outdueled by Will Levis during a loss to Kentucky a week ago. Richardson, though, recently took a few minutes to show...
Gators Raving About Rookie RB Trevor Etienne: ‘This Is Going To Be Special’
Florida Gators true freshman running back Trevor Etienne is "a home run threat."
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Florida vs. USF: Need to knowUSF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this ...
Gators Midweek Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out vs. USF
Gators right tackle Michael Tarquin and linebacker Ventrell Miller exited Florida's game against Kentucky with lower body injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CB Jaydon Hill Inching Closer to Return for Gators
Cornerback Jaydon Hill was upgraded on Florida's Week 3 injury report.
Where Florida hoops targets landed in the new 2024 rankings
The Gators are pursuing a host of 2024 prospect as they gear up to try to land several of them in what could be a big recruiting class.
WCJB
Gainesville High loses 28-10 to Clay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, the Gainesville High School football team is off to an 0-4 start after losing 28-10 to Clay on Thursday at home. The Hurricanes (0-4) 28-10 loss to the Blue Devils (2-2) was fueled by a lack of offensive execution, and allowing Payton Dykas to catch a pair of touchdowns in the first half.
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. South Florida
Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats. GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will host the South Florida Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will serve as UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night presented by Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now going mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Single game tickets are still available for four home games including South Florida, Eastern Washington, Missouri, and South Carolina by clicking here.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridaing.com
19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For
Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wet conditions don't slow down Williston offense in shutout victory over Dixie County
WILLISTON — Once again, the Williston Red Devils found themselves at the mercy of the weather when it came time to play their game against Dixie County. What was scheduled to be an away game on Friday, Sept. 9 turned into a Thursday home game due to extremely wet conditions in Dixie County and ensuing storms for Friday night.
fox35orlando.com
'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
visitgainesville.com
Fall in Love with Gainesville and Alachua County Festivals
Beautiful Gainesville and Alachua County feature fall festivals, multi-day arts and music events, over 100 miles of bike trails and blueways on which to enjoy North Florida’s idyllic autumn weather. Enjoy world-class museums and performing arts then kick back at a craft brewery or savor innovative cuisine and specialty cocktails at inspired local restaurants.
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
WCJB
NCFL realtor weighs in on the current housing market
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County realtor, Lauren Brown, is hosting a First-time Homebuyer workshop this Saturday, September 17th. Attendees will learn about the home buying process from financial preparation, inspections and landing a first home. The event will be in-person or on zoom. Registration is required to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
mycbs4.com
Outrage over Gainesville's rezoning plan leads arrest for felony political intimidation
Gainesville — GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A contractor and director at a real estate firm emailed Gainesville city commissioners and said he hoped they would be assaulted over a controversial plan to allow construction of multifamily housing in residential neighborhoods, police said. Police arrested Terry Lyle Martin-Back, 68, of...
KTLO
Opening day Thursday to the 61st annual Hootin an Hollerin Festival in Gainesville
Thursday evening opens the 61st annual Hootin an Hollerin Festival taking place on the Gainesville square. The event will open at with the national anthem and mayor’s welcome 5. Special guests include Jessica Suit and Regan Blackburn performing. Visitors can view the quilt show from 5 to 7 with...
Florida man riding stolen scooter tries to shoot and kill man
A man's been accused of attempted murder after he shot at another man while riding a stolen scooter.
Comments / 0