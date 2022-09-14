Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats. GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will host the South Florida Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will serve as UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night presented by Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now going mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Single game tickets are still available for four home games including South Florida, Eastern Washington, Missouri, and South Carolina by clicking here.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO