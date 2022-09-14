ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AR

Central Arkansas photographer captures final season for Danville seniors after games get canceled

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxNwo_0hvlleAx00

DANVILLE, Ark – A photographer in Central Arkansas is working to bring light to a dark situation after Danville football cancels its season.

The team announced last week they would have to cancel the rest of their season due to a lack of players.

“There was a lot of stuff we had to fight through, we had a lot of injuries, a lot of concussions and everything,” said Danville senior Chase Matheson.

Danville Little Johns cancel remainder of 2022 football season

Without extra players to fill spots, coaches said they didn’t have a choice, a final play for five seniors on the team.

“All of us were heartbroken,” said Danville senior Alex Grant.

Just as the lights were about to go dim on the field, a flash of light peaked through the shadows.

“I just figured it wouldn’t take but a few minutes to do a few pictures of everybody,” said photographer Jennifer Helms.

Helms is giving up her own time to capture the final memories of the season for seniors on the team.

Helms says she is taking senior pictures of the players in their uniform and she’s doing it for free.

“I’ve had times in my life where things didn’t work out like I wanted and I’ve always kind of had people around to lift me up and kind of rally me on and I just thought this will lift them up a bit,” said Helms.

“For someone to step up and say hey I know that this terrible thing has happened, you know let me make it better, it really warms my heart,” said Danville Football Head Coach Cody Hamlin.

A special football coach in Greenbrier receives a great honor

The team says it’s been a light at the end of a lost season. Players are getting to put on the uniform one last time, for a chance in the spotlight.

“It was a small team, but we fought blood and tears every step of the way and it was worth it,” said Grant.

Helms is photographing every senior in the football program including cheerleaders and team managers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker

Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Danville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Conway, AR
Football
City
Greenbrier, AR
Conway, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Concussions#Football Season#American Football#Danville Football Head C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy