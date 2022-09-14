Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: 9-1-1 landline services returning to western North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9/15 9:50 p.m.): Landline services for 9-1-1 operations are returning to western North Dakota Thursday evening. A fiber optic line was damaged in Bismarck earlier in the day, leading to the outage. 9-1-1 could still be accessed by cell phone. Landline services have not returned...
KFYR-TV
Gateway to Science construction ramping up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Floors and siding have finally been put in place at the new Gateway to Science location. While there is still a lot to be done the building is starting to take shape. Features of the new building include a giant solar tree that will be outside...
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound. That's more millions than we are all likely to come across in our lives. This house kind of feels sad to me....did someone create this place for their future? Only to have their future change? If so, you're lucky this property fell into YOUR future!
Hall of Fame cowboy still wrangling giant horse auction
This year's sale is special for Hermanson for a few reasons. It's 40 years since he started the sale along with Fred Kist.
KFYR-TV
KFYR Women to Participate in Little Black Dress Fundraiser next week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The little black dress was created by designer Coco Chanel and has been a key piece of every woman’s wardrobe since the 1920′s. This is in part because it can be worn for almost any occasion. Next week, many of the women at KFYR will be wearing their little black dresses in support of united way’s campaign against poverty!
KFYR-TV
Mid Dakota Clinic announces merger with Essentia, says smooth transition first priority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, Mid Dakota Clinic confirmed its merger with Essentia. As of October 1st, all Mid Dakota Clinics will go by a new name. Essentia Health, which is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, has announced a definitive merger with MDC. The decision to come to Bismarck was long in the making.
KX Spotlight: Lewis and Clark Riverboat lifted
The riverboat offers public and chartered cruises on the Missouri River from May through September and hosts big events, like dinners, music, and even weddings.
Bismarck/Mandan, Fall Clean-Up Week Is Coming!
Got a busted couch? Broke down patio furniture? Old carpet? Nasty Mattress? Out it goes!!. Out walking my dog, I've already seen the first wave of junk items sneaking their way out to the alley. Most of it still lying around from city-wide rummage sales. Bismarck, beginning this weekend you...
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
KFYR-TV
McLean County Fatal Crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Issue with 9-1-1 landline callers
Landline 9-1-1 callers will experience "dead air" when making a call and the call will apparently then disconnect.
Can You Believe It? ANOTHER New Store Is Going Into Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
Yep, it looks like the mall is getting another new store! Directly by the entrance nearest to the Mid Dakota Clinic, you will notice a sign in the window; it says "Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios coming soon." When Will It Open?. While walking by, I also noticed a crew was in...
KFYR-TV
Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. “Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see two years in prison for cooking oil apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after police say he started an apartment fire. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Justin Linder started a fire last September by boiling cooking oil. Court documents report he told police he intended to throw the oil on gang members trying to kick down his door. No injuries in the fire were reported. Linder’s unit was damaged.
valleynewslive.com
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
KFYR-TV
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday. A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”
kvrr.com
Warning of possible rabies exposure after raccoon gets brought into Maddock bar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A raccoon was brought into a North Dakota bar and now Health and Human Services is warning people of a potential rabies exposure. The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Tuesday. HHS says if you were bitten or had contact with the animal’s saliva, you should talk to a health care provider.
Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
