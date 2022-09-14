ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
KRDO News Channel 13

Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mid-September may seem too early to think about snow and ice, but not when the city saw ice and snow accumulate on Labor Day week in 2020 -- which is why snowplow crews start training for winter weather as soon as possible. Sept. 9, 2020 (KRDO) The city is conducting The post City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
KKTV

WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 10 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV

WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV

Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Government Technology

Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon

(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
KRDO News Channel 13

Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

CSFD responds to rollover crash with people trapped

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a rollover crash on Vickers Drive on Wednesday to free occupants who were trapped in the wreckage. CSFD reported the crash on Twitter just after 5 p.m., and said people were trapped inside the car. FOX21’s crew on the scene reported that the car […]
KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KXRM

Dump truck driver hit and killed crossing street in Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive […]
