Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
KKTV
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mid-September may seem too early to think about snow and ice, but not when the city saw ice and snow accumulate on Labor Day week in 2020 -- which is why snowplow crews start training for winter weather as soon as possible. Sept. 9, 2020 (KRDO) The city is conducting The post City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
KKTV
WATCH - Potential railroad strike could impact Colorado
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 10 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
KRDO
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
Colorado Springs Utilities expected to increase this winter
Colorado Springs Utilities announced that they anticipate 'volatile natural gas prices this year' and they want to prepare customers for high winter bills
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
Research Parkway through access at Powers Blvd now open
The contractor in charge of the Research Parkway and Powers Blvd project in Colorado Springs announced their work is done on the interchange and is now open.
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
CSFD responds to rollover crash with people trapped
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a rollover crash on Vickers Drive on Wednesday to free occupants who were trapped in the wreckage. CSFD reported the crash on Twitter just after 5 p.m., and said people were trapped inside the car. FOX21’s crew on the scene reported that the car […]
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
Dump truck driver hit and killed crossing street in Gleneagle
COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive […]
KKTV
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Gallus Medical Detox Centers
DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
