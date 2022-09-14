BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an emergency meeting, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted to extend bar hours for LSU and Southern University home games. If passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the resolution will allow Class A bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to close at 3 a.m. This only applies for LSU and Southern home games that kick off at 5 p.m. or later.

