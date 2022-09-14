ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

SU Ag Center hosting 11th annual Small Farmers Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be hosting its 11th Annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference September 21-23, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel – Baton Rouge Capitol Center. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Small Farms with Innovative Practices,” which will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR High school seniors match with local companies for paid internship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new workforce program is giving East Baton Rouge Parish High School students the opportunity real-world experience and employment. “Success is when opportunity meets preparation,” said businessman and author Zig Ziglar. East Baton Rouge students have been given the opportunity of a lifetime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New developments in Scotlandville aimed to revitalize community

SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Buildings on Scotland Avenue have been forgotten about for years. Now, local developers are doing what it takes to rebuild this historic area. Developer Queen Muhammad Ali and her husband Hakeem Khaaliq are turning the red brick building into the Scotlandville Museum of Modern Art.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

ABC Board votes to extend bar hours for LSU, SU home games

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an emergency meeting, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted to extend bar hours for LSU and Southern University home games. If passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the resolution will allow Class A bars in East Baton Rouge Parish to close at 3 a.m. This only applies for LSU and Southern home games that kick off at 5 p.m. or later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
brproud.com

Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local CW affiliate to air Southern vs Texas Southern football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football team will start conference play this Saturday against Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas. If you’re not traveling to see the game in person, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. WBRL, the CW affiliate in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Museum sings the blues with Billie and Ella Live!

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum (WBRM) is opening a new Billie Holiday exhibit with ‘One Night with Billie and Ella’ for this month’s Historical Happy Hour on Friday. The exhibit, ‘Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic,’...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs shuts out Liberty 31-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Denham Springs shuts out Liberty 31-0 at Olympia Stadium. Ray McKneely stretched across the goal line for the first score of the game to make it 7-0 Denham. RJ Johnson off the drive later in the first for a one yard touchdown to make it 12-0 DSHS.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to Main Library at Goodwood this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Red Stick Farmers Market organizers say the market will be returning to the Main Library at Goodwood this October. Farmers took a break from the markets this summer as temperatures soared and produce supply decreased, according to the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA). The farmers market is set to return starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Main Library.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA

