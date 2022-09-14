Read full article on original website
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Don’t fall for the storm drain ploy!
Oceanside faces a historic decision: whether to continue under the County’s governance as it has for 100 years, or to form a new city and manage its own affairs. We are the community leaders who initiated the incorporation petition. To earn a place on the ballot, the law required us to obtain signatures by at least 20% of Oceanside’s voters. We exceeded that. Then we had to compile an extensive “Economic Feasibility Statement” (EFS) for the County Commissioners to approve. Our EFS demonstrated that by 2024, the City of Oceanside will enjoy over $1 million a year in revenues, including $600,000 in TLT funds that now goes to the county. It also showed that this would amply cover the city’s anticipated service costs.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies Respond to Rescue Injured Hunter Sept. 14th
On September 14, 2022, at 8:38 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Reeves and Corporal Ethan Ault responded approximately 8 miles up Kilchis Forest Rd for an SOS activation from a PRS beacon device belonging to a 22-year hunter from Kelso, Washington. “I contacted one of the emergency...
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Seaside
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One thing that is a constant along the Oregon coast is that it's always changing. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides toss the interesting and the odd onto the shoreline with regularity, and rock structures that anchor your sense of place can hide or emerge with various conditions. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: tip of Tillamook Head and a feature you can't see any other way than by aircraft)
WWEEK
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
kykn.com
Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem
The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Fin-ally. Depoe Bay salmon bake is back
After having to scale back for the past two years, the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce is finally able to bring back one its favorite events. With fresh-baked salmon, live music and Native American dancing and drumming, the upcoming 65th Depoe Bay Salmon Bake this Saturday, Sept. 17, is something to catch.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
‘It’s frustrating’: Homeless camp wreaking havoc on Portland small business
A decades-old small business in North Portland says a homeless camp next door is causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in theft, and they’re getting no help from the city.
Oregon State Police Northwest Region Marijuana Team Serves Search Warrant, Recovers Stolen Property, and Rescues Livestock (Photo)
Oregon State Police Northwest Region Marijuana Team Serves Search Warrant, Recovers Stolen Property, and Rescues Livestock (Photo) – 09/15/22. On September 13, 2022, the Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, OR. Investigators with NWR MJ began the investigation after discovering 22 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
iheart.com
Source Of White Substance In Fanno Creek Identified
Something mysterious was happening to Fanno Creek near the Red Electric Bridge. The water was turning white. Environmental Services’ spill response team began receiving reports from the public beginning the Tuesday before Labor Day and continuing through Saturday. During those days, investigators scouted the creek near the new pedestrian bridge at SW Bertha Boulevard near Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway as well as upstream properties. On Sunday, an investigator found the source: A pollution remediation project at a dry cleaners’ property on 6337 SW Capitol Highway was using a white liquid on site, and somehow that substance was reaching the creek.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Democrats Open Campaign Headquarters in Downtown Tillamook; Opening Celebration Sat. Sept. 17th
Tillamook County Democrats are proud and enthusiastic to announce that they have opened their 2022 Campaign Headquarters in downtown Tillamook, at 307 Main Av (across from the movie theater). The office will be open to the public Monday, September 12, through Saturday, November 12, 2-6pm weekdays, 10-4pm weekends. A Campaign Headquarters Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, September 17, 12-4pm. All are welcome.
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
pdxmonthly.com
10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest
For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
