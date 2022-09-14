Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
Biden aides are quietly assembling a 2024 campaign as they await a final decision on his political future
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top aides have been quietly building a 2024 campaign effort, with increasing discussions about who might manage the operation, potential themes and structure, according to nine people familiar with the planning. The current plan is for a Biden re-election effort to rely heavily...
White evangelicals more likely to side with GOP, Donald Trump
The latest episode of Meet the Press Reports examines the rise of Christian nationalism among conservatives, and an August NBC News poll provides ample evidence that Donald Trump retains a large share of that vote. When asked whether investigations into wrongdoing by Donald Trump should continue, 57% of all those...
Independent voters in the spotlight as Trump and abortion shake up the midterms
Eugene Scott, Dasha Burns, Xochitl Hinojosa and Sara Fagen join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the impact of Trump and abortion on the Republican Party’s midterm chances.Sept. 16, 2022.
