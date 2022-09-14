ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

lptv.org

Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit

With the organization finally able to meet in person again, Crow Wing Energized held its 9th annual summit on Friday at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. The event’s purpose was to use positive psychology to maximize happiness at home and in the workplace. The event provided many opportunities...
BAXTER, MN
lptv.org

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s in Brainerd Celebrates New 24/7 STEMI Heart Care

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd celebrated expanded services at the Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday. With the help of many donors, staff, and Lisa Covey, Marilyn’s daughter, a grand opening was held for their new 24/7 STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) care. The heart and vascular center is enhancing treatment for heart attack patients by offering this kind of care around the clock.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Golden Apple: Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Testing Day

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd held a testing day on Thursday for grades K-4. This gives teachers a chance to hear their students read and know how to better instruct them. Every fall at Lowell Elementary, two days are set aside for students to participate in activities and learn from multiple class rotations throughout the school. No matter what level of education a child may be at, the school focuses on making sure all students are given the proper attention to fulfill their work.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School

For the third time since 2005, Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 297 schools in the United States were honored, and just eight...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

BSU Hosts Minnesota State Biennial Budget Listening Session

Representatives from the Minnesota State System of Colleges and Universities met at Bemidji State University’s campus Thursday as part of the system’s Biennial Budget Listening Session Tour. The tour’s main purpose is to meet with faculty, students, and representatives from the community to know where budgetary efforts should...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

In Focus: Nevis Women’s Club Conference Encourages Women to Lead

Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. It’s a trait that can appear in anyone, regardless of race, background, or gender, and that was by far the biggest takeaway of the “Empowering Women to Lead” conference held Friday at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. Hosted by...
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion

A major highway project in the Bemidji area is nearing completion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that crews have now started Stage 4 activities on Highway 71, which includes completing the median work along the corridor. Motorists on Highway 71 can now access all four legs of the Anne Street roundabout.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan

Local leaders and landlords gathered Thursday via Zoom to launch a new housing initiative for the Bemidji area. The coalition Northern Access has worked over the past year to develop the “Stable Supportive Rental Housing” program, and with it they look to give people in need a second chance.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing Co. Master Gardeners Give Back Through Growing

The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is host to many unique outdoor programs, and one of those is the Crow Wing County Master Gardener program from the University of Minnesota. The volunteer service helps share University of Minnesota research-based knowledge on priorities important to Minnesota residents like as growing your own food and plants. The Master Gardeners have four separate gardens that volunteers are constantly working on at the Northland Arboretum, and these plots also teach area residents the benefits of gardening.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Downtown Alliance Discusses Future of Parking with City Council

Representatives with Bemidji Downtown Alliance met with the Bemidji City Council on Monday to discuss their current plans for Bemidji’s growing downtown. Projects and initiatives were separated into three talking points: public safety, downtown beautification, and parking. Parking in downtown Bemidji has seemingly always been an issue. Currently, some...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

In Business: Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji Forgoes Flames for Upgrades

After an unlucky St. Patrick’s Day apartment fire shut down a Irish pub in Bemidji for four months, the establishment’s owner saw this temporary closure not as an obstacle but an opportunity. Brigid’s Pub has been open in downtown Bemidji since 2005, making it a staple in the...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary

One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd

A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
CASS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is arrested in large drug bust

(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
WALKER, MN
WJON

Cass County Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Cass County man wanted on several felony charges was arrested in St. Cloud last week. On September 6th, authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force were informed 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young was in St. Cloud. Young was wanted for 20 felony level charges ranging...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

