Wednesday Night: High humidity and rain chances return over the weekend; Tropical Depression 7 developed in the Atlantic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up
Game day this week is looking a little steamy. Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out in the 60s this morning, but the heat and humidity will be filling back in this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible before sunset for parishes closest to the coastline. Your Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.
southfloridareporter.com
Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics
Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
WDSU
Tropical disturbance in Atlantic has high chance for development
WDSU is currently tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic. There are currently no threats to Louisiana. Invest 96-L is about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is dealing with dry air and Saharan Dust. It is not organized. It is moving west at 16 mph and is...
brproud.com
Barge collision reported in Iberville Parish Friday night
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (IPOEP) says a barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning. One barge is carrying heavy fuel oil, but parish officials say nothing is leaking. The water intake near Jack Millers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
brproud.com
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
brproud.com
Car on fire along Capitol Access Road Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers may want to be aware of a car fire along Capitol Access Road Thursday (September 15) evening. The incident was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m. and officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. For the time being, area drivers may...
brproud.com
EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
Popular Grocery Store in Acadiana Destroyed After Wednesday Night Fire
A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire. Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze. A number of people on social media have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 East at O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers along I-12 East may encounter a slowdown near the O’Neal Lane exit Thursday (September 15) evening. Around 5:45 p.m. capital area officials noted that a crash occurred in the area, and that Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. Area drivers...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
wbrz.com
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
brproud.com
Holden High School repairs complete after Hurricane Ida
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish’s special school board announced Holden High is officially complete after damages from Hurricane Ida as of Thursday. “We had multiple schools impacted by Ida,” says Livingston Parish Superintendent, Joe Murphy. Reports say that some areas of Livingston experienced over 150 mph...
theadvocate.com
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
Tiger Stadium Adds Earthquake Mural to Gates 103-106
LSU fans everywhere always talk about the famous "Earthquake Game" that happened back in 1988. The almost 80,000 fans caused enough of a ruckus to register on the school's seismograph. That is absolutely insane, and always will be an amazing story. Fast forward to Garth Brooks in concert at Tiger Stadium.
brproud.com
DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road after an accident Wednesday morning. Congestion has reached eight miles in length as of 9 a.m., according to DOTD.
Comments / 0