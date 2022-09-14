ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Wednesday Night: High humidity and rain chances return over the weekend; Tropical Depression 7 developed in the Atlantic

By Ashley Ruiz
brproud.com
 2 days ago
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up

Game day this week is looking a little steamy. Today & Tonight: Temperatures started out in the 60s this morning, but the heat and humidity will be filling back in this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible before sunset for parishes closest to the coastline. Your Friday night plans will be mostly dry. Tonight, temperatures will be near 70°.
BATON ROUGE, LA
southfloridareporter.com

Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics

Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
brproud.com

Barge collision reported in Iberville Parish Friday night

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (IPOEP) says a barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning. One barge is carrying heavy fuel oil, but parish officials say nothing is leaking. The water intake near Jack Millers...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
#Tropical Atlantic#Tropics#Tropical Depression 7#Tropical Storm Fiona
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Car on fire along Capitol Access Road Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers may want to be aware of a car fire along Capitol Access Road Thursday (September 15) evening. The incident was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m. and officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. For the time being, area drivers may...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 East at O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers along I-12 East may encounter a slowdown near the O’Neal Lane exit Thursday (September 15) evening. Around 5:45 p.m. capital area officials noted that a crash occurred in the area, and that Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. Area drivers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Holden High School repairs complete after Hurricane Ida

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish’s special school board announced Holden High is officially complete after damages from Hurricane Ida as of Thursday. “We had multiple schools impacted by Ida,” says Livingston Parish Superintendent, Joe Murphy. Reports say that some areas of Livingston experienced over 150 mph...
LIVINGSTON, LA
107 JAMZ

Tiger Stadium Adds Earthquake Mural to Gates 103-106

LSU fans everywhere always talk about the famous "Earthquake Game" that happened back in 1988. The almost 80,000 fans caused enough of a ruckus to register on the school's seismograph. That is absolutely insane, and always will be an amazing story. Fast forward to Garth Brooks in concert at Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road after an accident Wednesday morning. Congestion has reached eight miles in length as of 9 a.m., according to DOTD.

