Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Returns to MLB Action for First Time Since May
Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle has battled his share of injuries and made another return to the mound
Sergio Alcantara walks off Dodgers in 10th with 3-run homer, Diamondbacks avoid sweep
The Diamondbacks came within inches of winning on a play that is about as heart-stopping as any in a baseball game. Instead, they had to settle for a mere walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night. After Jake McCarthy was cut down trying to steal home with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Sergio Alcantara connected for a three-run home run in the 10th to give the Diamondbacks...
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas not in lineup Thursday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in center field by Jake McCarthy versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 391 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .241 batting average with a .647 OPS, 8 home...
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Yardbarker
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
McKinstry, Stroman Lift Cubs Over Rockies
Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Colorado Rockies Friday for a 2-1 series opening victory.
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
