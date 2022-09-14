ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capt. William Morrison’s descendants visit his former estate on ‘Millionaire Row’

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

The descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families had a special homecoming Wednesday morning.

The grandchildren of Captain William Morrison visited and toured his former estate on Erie’s “Millionaire Row” on 6th Street.

Morrison is one of the most significant figures in Erie’s history.

William Brooke and Sheila Brooke Digby walked through the historic house they visited many times as kids and got to reminisce the many fond memories of the home of their grandfather captain William Morrison, who is known for his developments of Presque Isle and the Flagship Niagara.

“This was my playground this was my playroom here, and then I would sit out on the front porch and watch the traffic go by. The other favorite spot of mine was out on the alcove outside. My grandfather would sit out there and work and I would sit out there with his dog,“ said William Brooke, grandson of Capt. William Morrison.

Though the pages of Erie’s history continue to turn, they’re grateful this historic home continues to be part of the community.

“Oh I think it’s great and I think my mother would have thought it was great. I think he would have thought it was great because again, he was so involved. Something like this could not just be torn down and for a high rise to be put in, I think he would have been very pleased with that,” said Brooke.

History is always told through stories and memories.

“When you have a family that has spent time in the home and they are able to walk through the individual rooms and the memories return to them, it’s really as good as it gets,” said Caleb Pifer, Hagen History Center’s executive director.

In 2016, the Wood-Morrison house was purchased by the Erie County Historical Society. The society renovated the house and now operates it as its education center.

