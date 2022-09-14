ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Elton John set to rock PNC Park for possible last performance in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park is about to be the party place in Pittsburgh as Elton John will be taking the stage perhaps for the last time in the Steel City. While he may be 75 years old, he's still on the road and performing.Tonight's show at PNC Park will begin at 8 p.m. and the trucks have already lined up to bring out the stage. Sir Elton will be playing 23 of his greatest hits in what is going to be his third farewell tour here in Pittsburgh.In addition to tonight's concert, Sunday's Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium will make it an all-around busy weekend in the city.The Steelers will welcome the visiting New England Patriots, when it will be the first time that neither Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady will be playing in the game. With all of these weekend happenings added onto what is usually a busy North Shore, and as Pittsburgh Police say they're understaffed, they'll be using all of their specialty resources to fill the gaps.That means you can expect to see more Community Engagement Officers and mounted units helping out in various neighborhoods and to help keep crowds calm this weekend. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Energy 'palpable' in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — With the work week behind them, people in Pittsburgh came out in droves to party before the Elton John concert, kicking off a busy weekend in the city. "It's crazy," said Susan Kolek, of Freeport, describing the energy in Pittsburgh's North Shore. "Like palpable, like, you can really feel it."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

WTAE-TV's project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop set for Saturday, Oct. 15

PITTSBURGH — The annual project Bundle-Up Pumpkin Drop is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. The drop will be featured at the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival at the 3 Crossings campus between 28th and 29th streets in the Strip District. A $10 donation to WTAE-TV's project Bundle-Up buys you a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Terrible Towel#Sports History#Wtae Radio#Pittsburghers
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh brewery news: 3 openings you should know about

A good beer is good year-round (of course), but there’s something about having a beer in the final weeks of summer as football begins that is extra delightful. These Pittsburgh-area breweries are expanding, opening, rebranding and more. Take note so you know where to go next time a craving strikes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room

PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Kennywood’s Racer to get a makeover for its birthday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park has announced the Racer roller coaster will get a new paint job ahead of its 96th birthday next year. The Racer’s final ride of 2022 will take place Saturday, after which it will be painted from top to bottom. The Racer will...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

WTAE Editorial: Pittsburgh playing host to clean energy forum

WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III speaks on behalf of the editorial board as Pittsburgh prepares to host a global forum on renewable initiatives. Our editorial board believes Pittsburgh, the city that built America in the last century, is poised to play a key role in shaping clean energy decisions in this century and beyond.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Baby kangaroos make a stop in Monroeville

Some health care workers in Monroeville had some very special guests. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there Wednesday morning as some baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms visited workers at UPMC East in Monroeville. The hospital said it was a fun way to recognize their employees' hard work and dedication, especially...
MONROEVILLE, PA
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

