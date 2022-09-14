ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Animal Center to waive adoption fees for dogs 50+ pounds

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, the Austin Humane Society will host an adoption special at Austin Animal Center. Adoption fees for all dogs over 50 pounds will be waived until Monday.

According to AHS, the special is to help make room at the shelter.

“If you’ve been thinking about adopting an animal, now is the time,” said Dr. Katie Luke, AHS chief operations officer. “If we can clear more room at the AHS shelter, we will be able to take in more animals from AAC.”

Earlier this week, AAC announced it had reached critical capacity and had to temporarily restrict the intake of animals.

RELATED: Austin Animal Center restricts animal intake due to overcapacity issues

The urgent adoption special will begin when the Austin Humane Society Adoption Center opens at 2 p.m.

People interested in adopting can view the available animals on the AHS website .

According to AHS, appointments are not required to meet the animals at the shelter.

