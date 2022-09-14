Read full article on original website
KLTV
Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown. Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for...
KTRE
Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift. First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
KTRE
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
Gilmer Mirror
OVER 20 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF BIG RIG SHOW TRUCKS PARKED ON THE DOWNTOWN BRICK STREETS OF NACOGDOCHES
Local business owner and foundation hosts first ever big rig benefit truck show in. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the Nacogdoches community, Old University. Building restoration, the Nacogdoches Boys and Girls Club, Nacogdoches Animal. Shelter, and Christ Episcopal School. Brought to you by the Massey Rose Foundation.
KTRE
Amtrak Disruptions
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to Brian Bray with The City of Nacogdoches’ Parks and Recreation Department and Dawn Stover with USDA NRCS East Texas Plant Materials Center about their partnership on a project to beautify Nacogdoches’ medians at the entrance to the city along Highway 59 North.
KTRE
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
KTRE
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
KTRE
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-15-22 GRAPELAND V GROVETON
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
KTRE
Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches high thrown pass for touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Marshall, Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches the high thrown pass from quarterback Connor Cuff for a touchdown.
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
KTRE
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams makes a run across the whole field for a touchdown
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Elysian Fields, Beckville’s J’Koby Williams runs up the whole field, dodging players half the way, to score a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. Suicide Prevention Month is opportune time to learn signs, ways to help. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT. If you need help dealing with suicidal...
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
Rusk County community copes with loss of third grader killed in wreck
HENDERSON, Texas — Students and teachers at a Rusk County school are mourning the loss of a Henderson ISD third grader who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Wylie Elementary Principal Angela Dowling said he was a "very sweet kiddo." "(A) beautiful smile every morning, wanted...
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
