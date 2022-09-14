ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Brick Street Burger Battle in downtown Nacogdoches is officially underway. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into the competition to see who has the best burger downtown. Promoter of the competition Haven Minter said this is a great way for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First Baptist Church a steadfast landmark

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Lufkin is close to downtown and recently got a facelift. First Baptist Church began conducting worship soon after rail lines reached Lufkin in the early 1880s. With land donated by a railroad, the first sanctuary was built in 1893. That sanctuary was replaced in 1926 and stood until just a few years ago.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open

That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KTRE

East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
CHIRENO, TX
KTRE

Amtrak Disruptions

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to Brian Bray with The City of Nacogdoches’ Parks and Recreation Department and Dawn Stover with USDA NRCS East Texas Plant Materials Center about their partnership on a project to beautify Nacogdoches’ medians at the entrance to the city along Highway 59 North.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Courtyard
KTRE

Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-15-22 GRAPELAND V GROVETON

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
GROVETON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy