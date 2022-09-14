The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO