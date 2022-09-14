ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper PnB Rock worried about 'bold' armed robbers in LA in interview weeks before his death

By Azmi Haroun
 2 days ago

PnB Rock.

Scott Dudelson/Getty

  • Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles on Monday.
  • In an interview given weeks ago, he expressed concerns about rappers being targeted for robberies.
  • He said he felt he had been targeted and had switched up some of his routines.

Weeks before he was shot and killed, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock said he was almost robbed on separate occasions and was worried about robberies targeting rappers in Los Angeles.

Rock, birth name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles on Monday while dining with his girlfriend. In the September 2 interview with DJ Akademiks , Rock, 30, said he was concerned about "bold" armed robbers targeting rappers in LA.

"Where I'm from, we like sneaky criminals," he said. "In LA, it's like they bold."

During the interview, PnB Rock also shared that on a separate occasion, he believed that he, his child, and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang were being tailed by another car and were nearly robbed.

On Monday, assailants approached Rock and his partner while they were eating lunch at Roscoe's, demanding his chain and jewelry before shooting and killing him, according to KTLA.

His partner had posted that they were eating at Roscoe's, which led some to believe the assailants tracked them down in a similar manner to how the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was located via an Instagram story that inadvertently contained his address.

Rock said in the interview with DJ Akademiks that he stopped frequenting nightclubs because of his high profile and the death of his brother .

"I'm not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said. "I never got robbed. Never in my life. I ain't gon' say never because I don't like saying never… I'm not superstitious or nothing like that… but I haven't been robbed," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

