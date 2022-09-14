Songwriter with Parkinson's performs duet with coach in Nashville

A singer-songwriter said he truly owes his life to a woman and the program she runs. Now, his plan is to say "thank you" by using his talents and resources to help that woman's organization and others like it.

Giving gratitude to those who deserve it is something Rich Gootee believes in. He's a musician and writer of Petra’s 90s hit Just Reach Out, featured on two Grammy Award-winning albums.

“Started playing in bands when I was 12-years-old," Rich said. "Love singing, songwriting, playing. I’ll do it to my last breath.”

It was 2018 when Rich started to notice some things like a tremor in his hand.

“A neurologist diagnosed me with Parkinson’s disease," he said.

After six months, Rich could no longer sing or play guitar.

“It was quite a shock at first," he continued. "When you first get the diagnosis, you’re sitting there and think, 'what does this mean to me? What do I do?'”

Then Rich met Colleen Bridges. She runs Rock Steady Boxing Music City, a program that uses intense exercise to slow the progression of Parkinson’s.

"You're getting the brain working on both sides, and that's key to fighting the symptoms of Parkinson's," Colleen said.

“I’ve learned Parkinson’s does not own me, and it does not define me," Rich added. “I owe my life as far as I’m concerned to people like Colleen.”

Rich started playing again. He's written and recorded a series of songs, including one titled Call on the Fighter. It's all on the just-launched Call on the Fighter site, benefitting programs like Colleen's and the Parkinson's Foundation.

At Bridgestone Arena Tuesday night, the Petey's Preds Party fundraiser took place. Rich, that very grateful man, wanted to be joined by someone on stage, his coach Colleen. The two sang a duet together to the crowd.

"When I see Rich, who is able to return to the things he loves, which is music, that's the whole reason I'm doing this!" said Colleen.

“I want to give back," said Rich. "I want to help as many people as I can, because I was helped. Somebody cared about me enough to get me through the initial stages and build a plan for my life where I can fight and be victorious over this Parkinson's.”

You can reach that Call on the Fighter site here. There, you can choose which program benefitting Parkinson's you'd like to give your donation.