ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hvlk2sV00

A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres (12 hectares) in Lincoln County, the NTSB said.

The 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot, the agency said. That combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective cathodic protection led to cracking induced by hydrogen at the outer surface, the NTSB said.

Cathodic protection prevents corrosion where the coating has been damaged, according to the agency.

The NTSB said Enbridge's integrity management program did not accurately assess the pipeline condition or estimate risk, contributing to the accident.

In an emailed statement, Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said the company was “deeply sorry for the impact to the community and to the family who lost a loved one." He called the findings “a stark reminder" of the importance of safely maintaining and operating the company's pipelines.

The NTSB issued safety recommendations to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Enbridge Inc. The safety recommendations address topics including incomplete evaluation of risks, incomplete assessment of threats and missed training opportunities.

Barnes said in the statement that the company takes the NTSB recommendations “very seriously" and has “worked diligently to understand the contributing factors to this incident and (has) made tremendous strides to change our procedures, processes and conducted extensive inspections in an effort to make our pipes safer than ever."

Enbridge pipelines carry about one-quarter of the crude oil produced in North America and one-fifth of the natural gas used in the U.S. Several of its pipelines have been the subjects of lengthy legal and political fights and two of the largest inland oil spills in U.S. history.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Lincoln County, KY
Government
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Enbridge Inc
Grist

Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit

It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices

It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
LAFAYETTE, LA
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NTSB
CBS Pittsburgh

Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike

Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing.   President Biden had been receiving...
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

States Balk at Permitting Plan’s ‘National Interest’ Power Lines

The Biden administration’s efforts to speed permitting of some electric transmission lines by declaring “national interest” corridors—and unlocking $2 billion in the new climate law—face opposition from state utility officials who want to retain authority to make final decisions. The federal-state tension is amplified under...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

The Feds Believe Your Car Is At Risk Of A Cyberattack

Advancements in vehicle technology have brought untold benefits to the industry and customers alike. But, as with anything, there are downsides. Hackers have targeted the automotive sector in several ways. Honda, for example, had its production line attacked in 2020. Thankfully, this was rectified, but more recently, the Ford F-150 Lightning was found to be susceptible to threats too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy