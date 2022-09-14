ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado General Election Ballot certified for November

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
On Monday, September 12th, Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the 2022 Colorado General Election Ballot.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8th, and in-person voting locations will be open from 7 am - 7 pm.

“In less than two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2022 General Election. Today I’m glad to announce the certification of the 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “My office is fast at work ensuring every eligible Coloradan has great elections this November.”

You can follow the links for all of the statewide ballot measures and candidates running for office .

Important information for Colorado voters:

  • In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31st to receive a ballot in the mail. After, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax .
  • This year over 400 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for voters by October 24th. Some locations will open prior to October 24th and voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov .

Important upcoming dates for the 2022 General Election in Colorado

  • October 17 – First-day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.
  • October 21 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2022 General Election.
  • October 24 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2022 General Election. Drop boxes open to accept mail ballots for the 2022 General Election statewide.
  • October 31 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online and receive a ballot by mail for the 2022 General Election.
  • November 1 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.
  • November 2 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.
  • November 8 – Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 11:59 p.m. on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Find accurate election information

