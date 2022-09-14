COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO