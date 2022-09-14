ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim

COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKRC

Wilmington police arrest 15-year-old double shooting suspect

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old who may have been involved in a shooting. Officials say the boy is a suspect in a double shooting at the Wilmington Green Apartments that left two other juveniles injured. Local 12 has removed the boy's name and is no...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

2 separate infant deaths in Columbus result in charges against their mothers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are facing criminal charges, both accused of killing their young children in separate incidents, police say. Melissa Thorp, 38, was arrested and charged with murder after her 4-month-old boy, Aaron, was found dead in a home Monday, WCMH Channel 4 reports. The baby already was in a state of decomposition when he was found, authorities tell WBNS Channel 10.
COLUMBUS, OH

