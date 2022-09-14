Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim
COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
Franklin County judge hopeful after police, parents of teens behind car thefts meet to discuss solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge was one of about 100 people on Thursday who attended a meeting to discuss ways to end the epidemic of teenagers stealing Hyundais and Kias across central Ohio. Franklin County Administrative Judge George Leach, the head juvenile court judge, described the meeting...
Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
Wilmington police arrest 15-year-old double shooting suspect
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old who may have been involved in a shooting. Officials say the boy is a suspect in a double shooting at the Wilmington Green Apartments that left two other juveniles injured. Local 12 has removed the boy's name and is no...
Columbus police search for grease thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Ohio woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy
A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday.
Man arrested after exposing himself to child in Hilliard, police say
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers arrested a man Thursday afternoon who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on her way to school that same morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. HPD charged Joseph Ennemoser, 48, with a fifth-degree felony several hours after the child told police Ennemoser got out of a white pickup […]
2 separate infant deaths in Columbus result in charges against their mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are facing criminal charges, both accused of killing their young children in separate incidents, police say. Melissa Thorp, 38, was arrested and charged with murder after her 4-month-old boy, Aaron, was found dead in a home Monday, WCMH Channel 4 reports. The baby already was in a state of decomposition when he was found, authorities tell WBNS Channel 10.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Lancaster man jailed after crashing car, firing weapon into Ohio Christian University building
A man is in jail after authorities say he crashed his car into a building and fired shots at Ohio Christian University in Circleville this morning. Pickaway County authorities were alerted just before 6 a.m. that a car had crashed into Ohio Christian University's Ministry and Performing Arts Center. When...
Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number. On Friday, the...
Ricky Anderson: Officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated in 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis was terminated and reinstated in 2004 and has received numerous awards and commendations since then, according to his personnel file. Officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis while officers were serving warrants for domestic violence,...
