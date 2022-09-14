Read full article on original website
Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies
EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in murder trial of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
Lawyer says El Paso DA's office lacks 'manpower' causing criminal case backlogs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The dismissal of criminal cases continued at the El Paso County Courthouse due to the district attorney’s office falling behind with criminal indictments. In referral court 7 out 10 criminal cases were dismissed while the other 3 were picked up by the state.
Woman’s body discovered near Mount Cristo Rey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered near mount Cristo Rey. El Paso Border Patrol agents alerted Juarez authorities to the body, which was already in a decomposition stage. The victim was wearing a black shirt, black tennis and black pants. Investigators believe the […]
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns
EL PASO – An man has sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugsand illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on October 6, 2021, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a searchwarrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcementofficers found multiple The post Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns appeared first on KVIA.
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
