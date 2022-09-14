ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets

Westwood has revealed that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway. — The latest analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group, a specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, reveals that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway, equivalent to approximately 90 percent of the hydrogen projects total for the same region. The UK alone accounts for 13GW capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US

General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Farm#Wind Turbine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Edf Renouvelables#Ge#Installation Vessel#Mw#The Banc De Gu Rande
Interesting Engineering

A new submerged wave energy generator had 99% uptime with no maintenance for 10 months

U.S.-based startup CalWave announced the successful completion of an open-ocean test of its xWave clean power technology this week, a report from New Atlas reveals. The company's device, which is designed to harness the power of the waves to produce electricity, demonstrated over 99 percent system uptime during the tests off the coast of San Diego, which lasted a total of 10 months.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Solar farm near Bristol could power almost 14,500 homes

A solar farm in the green belt north of Bristol that could power almost 14,500 homes is set to receive planning permission. According to a report, the public benefit "outweighs the harm to the green belt". However, 16 residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife. If the development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Holland America’s Volendam Completes First Sustained Biofuel Test

The first sustained test of biofuels for a cruise ship was recently completed by Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line while its cruise ship was in Rotterdam. According to the companies which worked with supplier GoodFuels this along with a previous fueling for AIDA represented the first live tests on working cruise ships.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

BOEM Reinstates More Than 300 Canceled Offshore Oil and Gas Leases

Following through on a provision of the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of the Interior has validated and approved the results of a contested lease sale it held last November. On November 17, after a long back-and-forth in court over whether to proceed with Lease Sale 257, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

LVMH will reduce its electricity consumption by 10 percent

LVMH Group — parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co., and more — announced a plan that would reduce its overall electricity use by 10 percent. The announcement comes shortly after the President of the French Republic addressed tensions on the electricity market this winter, calling on retailers and businesses to lead by example.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Gas Turbine Market Size to Grow $22.5 Billion by 2026

The global gas turbine market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global Gas Turbine Marketis expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand of gas turbines in power generation. However, they are also used for mechanical drive purposes and in jet engines.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Hyundai Wins Two AIPs for Larger, More Efficient Liquid CO2 Carriers

Hyundai Mipo has won design approval for the development of what it believes to be the first 30,000 cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier. The design incorporates a new type of steel into the vessel's Type C tanks, making the scantling lighter and enabling the construction of a much larger ship.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

What Can Vessel Data Do For You?

Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes once said: “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data.” When applied to the modern maritime industry, data management, analysis, and ultimately the insights that stakeholders are able to derive from it, are a powerful tool that must underpin business critical decisions.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Industry Says EU Plan to Tackle Energy Crisis Falls Short

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed cuts in electricity use and applying windfall-profit levies on energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy