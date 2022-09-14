Read full article on original website
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
solarpowerworldonline.com
With storage ITC, WoodMac forecasts 59.2 GW of new energy storage capacity in next 4 years
The U.S. market installed over 2,608 MWh of energy storage capacity in the second quarter of 2022, according to the latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report released by Wood Mackenzie and American Clean Power Association. “Despite impressive growth, the U.S. grid-scale energy storage pipeline continues to face rolling delays into...
rigzone.com
Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
Westwood has revealed that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway. — The latest analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group, a specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, reveals that blue hydrogen projects account for over 16 GW of total announced hydrogen capacity in the UK and Norway, equivalent to approximately 90 percent of the hydrogen projects total for the same region. The UK alone accounts for 13GW capacity.
rigzone.com
GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
General Electric has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. General Electric (GE) has been barred from selling its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the U.S. by a federal judge in Boston. In June 2022, a jury ruled that...
Green hydrogen could counter energy crisis, says British firm
The war in Ukraine and spike in the price of natural gas have underlined the benefits of switching to “green hydrogen” production as the only “net zero energy gas”, according to the British firm ITM Power. The Sheffield-based company, which manufactures electrolyser machines that make hydrogen...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
A new submerged wave energy generator had 99% uptime with no maintenance for 10 months
U.S.-based startup CalWave announced the successful completion of an open-ocean test of its xWave clean power technology this week, a report from New Atlas reveals. The company's device, which is designed to harness the power of the waves to produce electricity, demonstrated over 99 percent system uptime during the tests off the coast of San Diego, which lasted a total of 10 months.
Check out these photos of the massive floating gas terminals that could help to solve Europe's energy crisis
Europe is hoping that a troop of floating gas terminals will help to solve its energy crisis. The specialist vessels reheat superchilled liquid fuel, converting it into gas that can be pumped onshore. At least 25 are headed to Europe as countries try to replace the pipeline gas choked off...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
BBC
Solar farm near Bristol could power almost 14,500 homes
A solar farm in the green belt north of Bristol that could power almost 14,500 homes is set to receive planning permission. According to a report, the public benefit "outweighs the harm to the green belt". However, 16 residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife. If the development...
The US shale industry can't step up oil and gas output fast enough to rescue Europe this winter, its bosses say
"It's not like the US can pump a bunch more. Our production is what it is," a top shale investor told the Financial Times. "There's no bailout coming."
maritime-executive.com
Holland America’s Volendam Completes First Sustained Biofuel Test
The first sustained test of biofuels for a cruise ship was recently completed by Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line while its cruise ship was in Rotterdam. According to the companies which worked with supplier GoodFuels this along with a previous fueling for AIDA represented the first live tests on working cruise ships.
CNBC
The U.S. looks to rival Europe and Asia with massive floating offshore wind plan
Floating offshore wind turbines are different to bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines, which are rooted to the seabed. One advantage of floating turbines is that they can be installed in far deeper waters compared to bottom-fixed ones. In recent years, a number of big companies have made plays in the emerging...
maritime-executive.com
BOEM Reinstates More Than 300 Canceled Offshore Oil and Gas Leases
Following through on a provision of the newly-passed Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of the Interior has validated and approved the results of a contested lease sale it held last November. On November 17, after a long back-and-forth in court over whether to proceed with Lease Sale 257, the...
inputmag.com
LVMH will reduce its electricity consumption by 10 percent
LVMH Group — parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co., and more — announced a plan that would reduce its overall electricity use by 10 percent. The announcement comes shortly after the President of the French Republic addressed tensions on the electricity market this winter, calling on retailers and businesses to lead by example.
Benzinga
Gas Turbine Market Size to Grow $22.5 Billion by 2026
The global gas turbine market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global Gas Turbine Marketis expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand of gas turbines in power generation. However, they are also used for mechanical drive purposes and in jet engines.
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Wins Two AIPs for Larger, More Efficient Liquid CO2 Carriers
Hyundai Mipo has won design approval for the development of what it believes to be the first 30,000 cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier. The design incorporates a new type of steel into the vessel's Type C tanks, making the scantling lighter and enabling the construction of a much larger ship.
maritime-executive.com
What Can Vessel Data Do For You?
Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes once said: “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data.” When applied to the modern maritime industry, data management, analysis, and ultimately the insights that stakeholders are able to derive from it, are a powerful tool that must underpin business critical decisions.
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
US News and World Report
Industry Says EU Plan to Tackle Energy Crisis Falls Short
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed cuts in electricity use and applying windfall-profit levies on energy...
