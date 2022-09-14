The global gas turbine market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global Gas Turbine Marketis expected to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand of gas turbines in power generation. However, they are also used for mechanical drive purposes and in jet engines.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 DAYS AGO