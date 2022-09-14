ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn

Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Oklahoma-Nebraska: A rivalry with a history of great memories

There is a historic nature to the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry. They're two of the most successful programs in college football history — Oklahoma's 930 wins ranks sixth all-time among FBS teams and Nebraska's 909 ranks eighth. They've had a host of legendary coaches, ground-breaking players and, of course, unforgettable moments.
NORMAN, OK
Deadspin

Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked

There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ESPN

Kurt Warner's son gets first career start as quarterback for Temple football

Temple has started true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner -- son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner -- against Rutgers on Saturday. Warner was given the nod for his first career start from first-year coach Stan Drayton after a strong showing in his first appearance against Lafayette on Saturday. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns after relieving D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter.
TEMPLE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Larry Fedora done with the USFL after one season

Former North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora has announced his exit from the United States Football League after coaching just one season. Fedora coached the New Orleans Breakers for the USFL, posting a 6-4 record in the league’s inaugural 2022 season. The Breakers finished second in the south conference, clinching a playoff spot in the process. The team struggled against the 9-1 Birmingham Stallions in the playoffs, losing 31-17. Despite the sour ending, Fedora did have a solid coaching outing, with the Breakers leading all teams in points allowed. USFL announced in a press release that Fedora’s departure was due to wanting to spend more time with his family and his involvement with the organization until his replacement is found. Fedora was UNCs coach for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, posting a 45-43 record in that span. His best team came in 2015 when North Carolina sustained an 11-3 record, finishing 15th in the Associated Press poll. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

